Police
KINGSPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed Dec. 11
Corey G. Templeton, 31, 2132 Ash St., Kingsport, no seatbelt; driving on suspended license (multiple); no insurance.
Hayden P. Smith, 27, 3554 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville, DUI; drivers to exercise due care; simple possession/casual exchange; no insurance.
Michael H. Blair, 24, 734 Ordnance Drive, Church Hill, convicted felon in possession of handgun; drug paraphernalia.
Chelsea D. Lee, 24, 1040 Tip Top Ave., Kingsport, driving on suspended license (multiple); speeding.
Marcese L. Marbury, 28, 159 Blakemore Circle, Johnson City, disorderly conduct; resisting stop, arrest.
HAWKINS COUNTY
SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed March 17-19
John Douglas Hensley, 42, 219 Kinley Lane, Rogersville, violation probation.
Nikki Marie Lawson, 30, 7139 Highway 11-W, Rogersville, 3 counts failure to appear.
SCOTT COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed March 6-7
Crystal Ann Lee Miller, 32,
Kingsport, possession of narcotics.
Veronica Hannah Bausell, 37, Nickelsville, expired registration, expired inspection.
Stephen Shane Hopkins, 50, Wise, trespassing.
WISE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed Feb. 13
Edward Ossea, 63, Appalachia, intentional damage to monument less than $1,000.
Holli Michelle Ingle, 28, Coeburn, assault, assault on law enforcement/judge/corrections/fire/emergency person, obstruct/resist without threats/force.
Courts
SULLIVAN COUNTY
CRIMINAL COURT
Cases Heard Jan. 8
Chaka S. Poland, 42, Elizabethton, violation of probation, plea of guilty, probation revoked, returned to supervised probation.
HAWKINS COUNTY
GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
Cases Heard Sept. 1
Anna McKinley, 56, 419 Morning Star Road, Church Hill, 2nd or subsequent driving on revoked license, violation light law, not prosecuted.
Alexa McMillan, 264 Creek Road, Church Hill, allow dogs to run at large, not prosecuted.
Austin Castle, 24, 720 Stroupe Court, Church Hill, removal of vehicles from accident scene where no peronal injury, evading arrest, reckless driving, unlawful possession drug paraphernalia, fined $260 plus costs, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 96 hours community service; speeding, improper lane change, expired registration, not prosecuted.
Cayla Burne, 32, 227 Payne Ridge Road, Church Hill, violation display/possess cancel/revoke/suspended/or altered drivers license, driving on suspended license, driving unregistered vehicle on highway, capias issued.
Dustin Drake, 32, 1000 University Blvd., Number F-3, Kingsport, leave scene of accident with property damage, criminal summons issued.
Quentin Livings, 25, 255 Hilldale Road, Midway Tenn., improper use vehicle registration, driving on suspended license, violation financial responsibility, criminal summons issued.
Tasha Hudson, 33, 140 Robertson Road, Church Hill, 3 counts violation probation, capias issued.
Brandon Graham, 30, 125 Broadview St., Kingsport, violation probation, capias issued.
Tasha Testerman, 36, 228 Baker St., Kingsport, theft up to $1,000, capias issued.
Brandon Ramey, 35, 354 Payne Ridge Road, Lot 1, Church Hill, speeding, fined $2 plus costs; driving on revoked license, violation financial responibility, not prosecuted.
Richard Keith, 35, 4000 Brandon Lane, Kingsport, driving on suspended license, violation financial responsibility, violation seat belt law, not prosecuted.
SCOTT COUNTY
GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Traffic Division
Cases Heard March 9
Blake Allen Wyatt, Kingsport, defective equipment, guilty, pay $74 costs.
Chelsea Rose Short, Rose Hill, failure to yield the right of way, hearing waived prepaid $30 plus $79 costs.
Jody Ellen Lane, Gate City, failure to have vehicle inspected, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $109 costs.
Arthur E. Stallard, Fort Blackmore, follow too closely, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $74 costs.
Adarbeto Rodriguez, Cleveland, Ohio, no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $139 costs; speeding 79/60, guilty in absence, fined $114 plus $23 costs.
Rayshon Brian Cotton, Detroit, Mich., no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $43 costs; reckless driving, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $1,000 plus $139 costs.
Stephen Shamar Woods, Greeneville, S.C., no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $150 plus $139 costs; speeding 79/60, guilty in absence, fined $114 plus $28 costs.
William L. Dickerson, Gate City, expired registration, hearing waived, prepaid $@5 plus $79 costs; failure to have vehicle inspected, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $28 costs.
Damian Lee Perry, Wise, speeding 77/60, hearing waived, prepaid $102 plus $79 costs; failure to have vehicle inspected, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $28 costs.
Christian Taylor Rogers, Wise, improper exhaust system, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $79 costs.
Jessica Nicole Lefevers, Pound, expired registration, guilty in absence, fined $25 plus $28 costs; no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $139 costs.
Billy Jack Livesay, Duffield, failure to drive to the right side of the highway, guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $114 costs.
Kerico Antoine Gilbert, Rocky Mount, Va., elude/disregard police, (felony), found guilty of the amended charge of elude/disregard police, (misdemeanor), fined $500 plus $229 costs, serve 10 days jail, suspended, placed on six months supervised probation; speeding 59/40, guilty, fined $84 plus $23 costs.
Alysia Rachel Benfield, Pennington Gap, expired registration, hearing waived, prepaid $25 plus $79 costs.
Janie Lou Frye, Gate City, expired registration, dismissed.
Nathaniel T. Livingston, Cincinnati, Ohio, no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $139 costs; operate/permit operation of unlicensed motor vehicle, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $28 costs.
Mary T. Noble, Bulan, Ky., no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $100 plus $104 costs.
Criminal Division
Cases Heard March 11
Sean David Wampler, Gate City, trespass after forbidden, (misdemeanor), dismissed, pay $219 costs; failure to pay fines and costs, dismissed.
Blane Blythe, Kingsport, unauthorized distribution of controlled drug paraphernalia, (misdemeanor), unauthorized possession of drug paraphernalia, (misdemeanor), carry concealed weapon, (misdemeanor), two counts possession of schedule I or II drugs, (felony), possession of marijuana, (misdemeanor), certified to grand jury on each; violation of pretrial services, three counts capias failure to appear, dismissed on each; failure to appear, guilty, fined $100 plus $254 costs, serve 10 days jail, suspended but five days.
Melody Ann Tipton, Gate City, possession of controlled substance, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $350 plus $174 costs, serve 10 days jail, suspended.
Ryan Baker Hensley, Big Stone Gap, DWI, (second offense), (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $500 plus $278 costs, serve 30 days jail, suspended, placed on 12 months unsupervised probation, operator’s license suspended 12 months, attend VASAP; capias failure to appear, not prosecuted.
Ashton Blake Jones, Pennington Gap, possession of marijuana, guilty, pay $25 costs.
Anthony Richard Gadomski, Pontiac, Mich., two counts assault on law enforcement, (felony), DWI, (fourth offense), (felony), refuse blood/breath test, not prosecuted on each.
Douglas Wayne Edwards, Gate City, operate while license suspended/revoked, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted; receive/buy stolen goods, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $500 plus $158 costs, serve 12 months jail, suspended, placed on 12 months supervised probation.
Jefferey Heath Hampton, Milstone, Ky., possession of marijuana, guilty in absence, pay $60 costs.
John David Friend, Tazewell, stalking, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted; assault and battery, (misdemeanor), guilty, appealed to circuit court; simple assault or battery, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted.
Robert Michael Barnette, Appalachia, stalking, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted; assault and battery, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $250 plus $219 costs, serve 30 days jail, suspended, placed on six months unsupervised probation; simple assault or battery, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted.
Millard Ray Bowen, Duffield, possession of schedule IV drug, (misdemeanor), not guilty.
Anthony Scott Bush, Duffield, possession of schedule I or II drug, (felony), certified to grand jury; capias failure to appear, dismissed.
Jacob Hunter Hicks, Lebanon, elude/disregard police, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $250 plus $124 costs, serve 30 days jail, suspended but 10 days; show cause failure to appear, guilty, fined $100 plus $99 costs, serve 30 days jail, suspended.
Property transfers
HAWKINS COUNTY
Recorded Jan. 4
Mary Ann Clark, IND and Executor to the Estate Roy A.Williams, Jr. and others to Jodi Rebecca Evans, district 4, 0.81 of an acre, lot 5, James Bennett Property, $92,500.
Miguel Andrez Dominguez aka Miguel Andres Dominguez to Roger Jinks and and Carol Jinks, district 1, parcel of land, no description, $13,600.
Richard D. Seals and Phyllis R. Seals aka Rebecca Seals to Jordan Helton, district 8, 7.5546 of an acre, $245,000.
Randy Patterson and Kathy Patterson to Michael D. Sparks and Nelia D. Sparks, district 7, lot 15, Hughes Farm, $384,000.
Shon C. Flanary and Lola Flanary to Aaron Flanary and Kresant Flanary, district 5, lot 1R, lot 2 R, lot 3R, lot 4R, lot 5 R, Elmer Kite Estate, quitclaim.
Albert L. Starr and Janet L. Starr to Sandra L. Adkins, district 2, 0.75 of an acre, $22,500.
James Howard Moffitt, Jr. to Johnny Willis and Martha Willis, district 7, 5 acres, lot 4, R. H. Armstrong, Survey of the Ernest Parker Property, $65,000.
Delbert Gilbert to Lisa Itoney, district 6, 1 acre, part of Jerry and Bonnie Flinchum Property, quitclaim.
Recorded Jan. 5
George P. Ramey, By AIF and others to Travis Wright and Sallye Wright, district 2, part of lot 7, Blanche Lovin McGinnis Property, $9,000.
Tina Renee Anderson Richey and the Estate of Anna Blanche Anderson to Brian S. Hullette, district 7, 0.99 of an acre, $152,500.
Brent Owen and Shawna Owen to James S. Carson and Tammy Carson, district 1, lot 2, Carmen Coward Property, $415,000.
Garry L. Crawford and Carol J. Crawford to Garry L. Crawford and others, district 9, lot 3, part of lot 2, part of lot 4, part of lot 2, part of lot 4, lot 1, lot 7, part of lot 2, part of lot 6, Forest Hills, quitclaim.