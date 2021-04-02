Police
KINGSPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed Dec. 14
Cody A. Hammonds, 24, 808 Bell Ridge Road, Kingsport, DUI; possession of handgun while under the influence.
Rex D. Lewis, 58, 343 Hickory Bluff, Johnson City, public intoxication; simple possession/casual exchange of Schedule II and V.
Billy J. Livesay, 33, 328 Livesay Drive, Duffield, Va., simple possession/casual exchange; improper turn.
Hannah R. Sokoi, 22, 4314 Stillwood Ave., Kingsport, driving on suspended license (first offense); improper plates; violation of light law.
Samantha L. Stipp, 29, 2217 Ashwood Ave., Kingsport, driving on suspended license (first offense); speeding; expired registration; no insurance.
Chasity D. Thompson, 42,
Kingsport, public intoxication; simple possession/casual exchange of Meth; Schedule V; drug paraphernalia; possession of legend drug.
Joshua White, 30, 1508 E. Sevier Ave., Kingsport, simple possession/casual exchange; driving on revoked license (multiple); violation of light law.
HAWKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed March 21
James Logan Thacker, 28, 456 Beech Grove Road, Bulls Gap, domestic related aggravated assault; resisting arrest; 2 counts violation probation.
Jennifer Nicole Peters, 33, 107 Dover Ave., Mount Carmel, possession schedule 5 drugs; possession drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; violation financial responsibility.
Victor Hugo Sanchez, 28, 2704 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, possession drug paraphernalia.
Kaitlyn Mae Marie Kinsler, 26, 242 Dry Branch Road, Sneedville, driving on revoked license; violation financial responsibility; failure to exercise due care; violation registration law.
Freddie Lee Greer, 45, 1711 Carters Valley Road, Surgoinsville, violation probation; driving on revoked license; violation light law.
Shawn David Hecht, 27, 417 Barnett Drive, Kingsport, improper display; possession drug paraphernalia; manufacture/deliver/sell schedule 6 drugs.
Stephanie Sanchez, 30, 1817 Midview St., Kingsport, driving on revoked license for DUI; possession drug paraphernalia; violation financial responsibility.
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed March 8-9
Candice L. Manis, 38, no address given, 11 counts violation of probation.
Travis Ray Holley, 39, Cleveland, Va., two counts failure to appear, possession of narcotics.
WISE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed Feb. 14-16
Melissa Dawn Blevins, 47, Wise, assault.
Jimmy Demetrice Truitt, 44, Coeburn, other forgery writing: employ as true x18, petit larceny less than $500 not from a person x9.
Reece Gene Mullins, 42, Coeburn, malicious bodily injury, burglary, assault: malicious, abduction, grand larceny: auto theft, monument: unlawful damage, phone: damage line to prevent summoning law enforcement, robbery: assault or violence.
Courts
SULLIVAN COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT
Cases Heard Feb. 3
Tiffany B. Sturdivant, 36,
Kingsport, violation of probation, plea of guilty, probation revoked, returned to supervised probation with the same terms and conditions.
HAWKINS COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
Cases Heard Sept. 2
Daniel Smith, 53, 503 Westfield Ave., Church Hill, public intoxication, fined $10 plus costs; 3 counts unlawful possession without prescription, not prosecuted.
Phillip Dishner, 47, 405 Eastley Court, Kingsport, speeding, fined $2 plus costs; driving on suspended license, not prosecuted.
Howard Evans, 31, 227 Payne Ridge Road, Lot 23, Church Hill, driving on revoked license, speeding, violation muffler law, failure to surrender license upon cancelation, capias issued.
Jonathan Fairchild 43, 124 Blevins Road, Rogersville, vandalism up to $1,000, fined $50 plus costs, serve 30 days jail at 75 percent, credit for time served, pay restitution, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 88 hours community service, must complete A/D Assessment and cooperate with community justice.
James Spitzer, 47, 1044 Virginia St., Church Hill, 2nd or subsequent driving on revoked license, evading arrest,violation financial responibility, fined $150 plus costs, serve 45 days jail at 100 percent, credit for time served, to run consecutive to other cases, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 96 hours community service; violation vehicles/streetcars stop at all stop signs, 2 counts violation light law, violation registration certificate must be carried, violation registration, not prosecuted; 2nd or subsequent driving on revoked license, violation financial responsibility, fined $100 plus costs, time suspended, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 96 hours community service.
Dennis Blevins, 3137 Cove Creek Road, Bristol, Va., misdemeanor fugitive from justice, not prosecuted.
Steven Kissick, 23, 334 Pine St., Mount Carmel, joyriding-unauthorized use auto/other vehicles, fined $50 plus costs, serve 10 days jail at 75 percent, credit for time served, time to be served on consecutive weekends, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 96 hours community service.
David Horton, 32, 729 East Sullivan St., Kingsport, theft up to $1,000, vandalism up to $1,000, fined $100 plus costs, serve 10 days jail at 75 percent, credit for time served, must complete anger management class, pay restitution, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 96 hours community service; extortion, not prosecuted.
Bradley D. Carty, 30, 1014 Sevier Terrace, Kingsport, manufacture/deliver/sell/possess schedule 1 drugs, capias issued.
Antonion Dunn, 24, 3144 Mission Ridge Lane, Atlanta, Ga., driving on suspended license, capias issued.
Brandon Munsey, 27, 360 City Drive, Bean Station, violation drivers license to be carried and exhibited, pay costs; speeding, not prosecuted.
Joe Gibson, 67, 329 Boyd St., Apt 28, Rogersville, 2 counts driving on suspended license, 2 counts violation seat belt law, 2 counts violation financial responsibility, violation registration certificate must be carried, violation registration, capias issued.
SCOTT COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Traffic Division
Cases Heard March 11
Ryan Baker Hensley, Big Stone Gap, operate while license revoked/suspended, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $750 plus $219 costs, serve 30 days jail, suspended, placed on six months unsupervised probation, operator’s license suspended 90 days; reckless driving/improper brakes, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted
Blane Lanier Blythe, Gate City, defective equipment, dismissed.
Jeffery Lynn Hartsock, Hiltons, reckless driving/improper brakes, (misdemeanor), found guilty of the amended charge of improper control, guilty, fined $50 plus $74 costs; expired registration, dismissed.
Anthony Richard Gadomski, Pontiac, Mich., drive without license, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted.
Zachary Jaycee Shelters, Kingsport, reckless driving 92/45, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted.
Michael Patrick Mullaney III, Canton Drive, N.C., defective equipment, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $74 costs.
Jodie Leigh Archer, Gate City, no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty, pay $99 costs.
Tonia Christina Delp, Dungannon, no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $50 plus $134 costs.
Douglas Wayne Edwards, Gate City, drive while license revoked/suspended, (misdemeanor), fined $500, $219 costs, serve 30 days jail, suspended; capias failure to appear, dismissed; operate/permit operation of unlicensed motor vehicle, not prosecuted.
Jacob Hunter Hicks, Lebanon, Va., drive while license revoked suspended, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $250 plus $38 costs, serve 10 days jail, suspended, placed on six months unsupervised probation, operator’s license suspended 90 days; expired registration, guilty, fined $25 plus $23 costs; operate/permit operation of uninsured vehicle, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $50 plus $38 costs.
Jose Lopas, Nickelsville, no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $134 costs; failure to drive to the right side of the highway, guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $23 costs.
Nichole Lea Stacy, Pennington Gap, reckless driving/improper brakes, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $119 costs.
Wendy Gayle Hubbard, Nickelsville, failure to have vehicle inspected, complied with law, pay $23 costs; speeding 44/25, hearing waived, prepaid $114 plus $74 costs.
Austin Blake Rose, Appalachia, improper exhaust system, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $23 costs; defective equipment, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $23 costs; operate/permit operation of unlicensed motor vehicle, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $23 costs; operation/permit operation of uninsured vehicle, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $50 plus $134 costs; failure to have vehicle inspected, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $58 costs.
Camrynn Kaylor Russell, Appalachia, failure to obey highway sign, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $74 costs.
Floyd Allan Collins, Kingsport, no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $100 plus $99 costs.
Stacy Adam Bishop, Duffield, failure to have vehicle inspected, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $109 costs.
Brandon Antwon Moore, expired registration, complied with law, pay $74 costs; drive while license revoked/suspended, (misdemeanor), dismissed.
Angelica Faith Brewer, Kingsport, no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $99 costs.
Katelyn Grace Gibson, Duffield, follow too closely, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $74 costs.
Justin Darrell Hall, Rogersville, no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $134 costs.
Criminal Division
Cases Heard March 16
Dudley Raymond Ajan Jr., Weber City, fugitive with felony arrest, (felony), dismissed.
Jeffrey Lee Carter, Gate City, possession of controlled substance, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $750 plus $158 costs; possession of controlled substance, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $250 plus $158 costs.
Bradlee Wayne Davis, Blairsville, Ga., drink while driving/open container, (misdemeanor), hearing waived, prepaid $74 plus $104 costs.
Traffic Division
Cases Heard March 16
Jeffrey Lee Carter, Gate City, defective equipment, not prosecuted; drive while license suspended, (second offense), (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $1,000 plus $229 costs, operator’s license suspended 90 days; contempt of court, dismissed.
Jeremy Alexander Bryant, Church Hill, operate with tint/signs/decals on windows, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $28 costs; improper muffler, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $79 costs.
Morgan Nicole Arrington, Duffield, operate with tint/signs/decals on windows, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $79 costs; failure to have vehicle inspected, complied with law, pay $28 costs.