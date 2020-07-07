Tennessee back above 1,000 mark for daily COVID-19 cases

Tennessee hit another 1,000-plus COVID-19 case increase Tuesday, while far Southwest Virginia saw no change.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,359 new cases and 12 deaths were reported statewide Tuesday, putting the pandemic totals at 53,514 and 665.

Tuesday’s report put the state back above the 1,000 mark for new daily cases and marked the twelfth 1,000-plus day during the pandemic.

Northeast Tennessee saw 39 of the state’s new cases in Tuesday’s reporting. Sullivan County reported 20 new cases for a pandemic total of 141 and 2 deaths. Washington County posted the second-highest increase in the region with 8 cases for a total of 182 and no deaths.

Carter County added 5 new cases for a total of 70 and 1 death, while Greene County saw 3 new cases for 117 and 2 deaths during the pandemic.

Hawkins County saw 2 new cases Tuesday for a total of 64 and 2 deaths, and Johnson County added I new case for 45 and no deaths.

Unicoi County remained at 55 cases and no deaths.

Statewide, total testing stood at 920,801, for 13.48 percent of the state’s 6.83 million population. Of total tests to date, 62,185 have been positive for COVID-19 and 858,616 negative.

In Northeast Tennessee, Tuesday’s testing results by county stood at:

- Hawkins, 3,238 (82 positive, 3,156 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 5.7 percent

- Sullivan, 7,817 (136 positive, 7,681 negative) of 158,348, or 4.94 percent

- Washington, 7,630 (204 positive, 7,426 negative) of 129,375, or 5.9 percent

- Johnson, 2,656 (46 positive, 2,610 negative) of 17,788, or 14.93 percent

- Carter, 3,312 (71 positive, 3,241 negative) of 56,391, or 5.87 percent

- Greene, 4,238 (122 positive, 4,116 negative) of 69,069, or 6.14 percent

- Unicoi, 1,506 (61 positive, 1,445 negative) of 17,883, or 8.42 percent

The LENOWISCO Health District in far Southwest Virginia remained at 63 cases and 4 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County remained at 32 and 2 deaths, and Lee County at 16 and no deaths.

Norton remained at 4 cases and no deaths, while Scott County stayed at 11 cases and 2 deaths.

Test rates by locality were:

- Lee County, 1014 of 23,423, or 4.65 percent

- Norton, 491 of 3,981, or 12.33 percent

- Wise County, 1,561 of 37,383, or 4.01 percent

- Scott County, 950 of 21,566, or 4.41 percent