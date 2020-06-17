Tennessee College of Applied Technology offering first diesel training for adults

ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology or TCAT based in Elizabethton plans to launch its first diesel training program for adults in Mountain City in September, President Dean Blevins and Jonson County CTE Director Herbie Adams announced June 17.

The program will be taught in the TCAT Addition to the Career and Technical Education Building at the Johnson County High School from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Certificates will be awarded as Preventative Maintenance Service Technician, Diesel Engine Assembler, Diesel Technician Apprentice and Diesel Technician. Snap-On Certificates will be awarded in Safety, Torque, Multi-meter, Wheel Balance and Alignment, Scan Tool, PMI and Pro-Cut. The program also leads to a Diesel Technician Diploma Award.

Units of study consist of Safety and Orientation, Diesel Engines, Drive Trains, Brakes, Suspension and Steering, Electricity/Electronics, Heating/Air Conditioning, Preventive Maintenance, Hydraulics and ASE Test Prep. Financial assistance, including Tennessee Reconnect offering two years of free tuition, is available to those who quality. Applications are being accepted now for the Fall Trimester (September 1, 2020 to December 10, 2020) at TCAT Elizabethton. Further information is available from Patricia Henderson, student services coordinator, at (423) 543-0070, extension 1004.