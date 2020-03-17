Food City adjusts store hours of operation

Food City announced Tuesday it was temporarily adjusting store hours, and designating first hour of operation to customers with higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.

“At Food City, the safety of our valued customers and dedicated team of associates is our top priority. With the continuing health concerns surrounding COVID-19, effective immediately, we are temporarily adjusting our store hours of operation to 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily, to give our associates additional time to clean, sanitize and restock,” a press release from the company said.

The first hour of operation (7-8 a.m.) will be specifically designated for customers 65 and older, as well as customers with underlying health conditions to shop to avoid busier shopping periods.

“We are working diligently to continue to maintain stock levels to service our customers and are in constant communication with supply chain teams,” the statement read. “We encourage you to continue to monitor this evolving situation and closely follow the CDC recommendation and guidelines. Please visit coronavirus.gov for the most accurate and up-to-date information.”