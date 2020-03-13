Kingsport English and language arts texts to be adopted

KINGSPORT — Before making a recommendation to the Kingsport Board of Education for adoption, the Kingsport City Schools textbook selection committee is considering the following Tennessee State Board of Education-approved textbooks for grades K-12 English and language arts, which includes reading, writing and literature.

The state board-approved textbooks are available for viewing online on the Tennessee Department of Education (DOE) website at tn.gov/education.html at Online Samples. In addition, materials can be reviewed at the Kingsport City Schools Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield Street, Suited. 200, 2nd floor, downtown Kingsport. Reviews completed by the State Advisory Panelists, as well as public comments and publisher comments from the state review process, can be found on the DOE website at Textbook Reviews. Those who wish to make comments on the state approved textbooks may do so by submitting their comments to Lamar Smith at [email protected] March 16-20. Computer access to view proposed materials is available at the Kingsport City Schools Administrative Support Center.

Final textbook recommendations will be made to the Kingsport Board of Education on April 14, 2020. The Board has the responsibility to decide by vote which textbooks are approved for use in the district. The final adoption of school district textbooks is due to the Tennessee DOE by May 15.

