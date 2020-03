BRISTOL, Tenn. — Pursuant to the Sullivan County Department of Education policy 4.401, the department welcomes community members to examine the proiposed English and language arts textbooks as selected by the board-approved textbook adoption committee.

The public viewing will take place 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the Akard Service Center, the former Akard Elementary School, 224 Mount Area Drive, Bristol, TN. For more information, go to the school system website at sullivank12.net/.