First SLGL event set for April 13 at The Crossings

The Senior Ladies Golf League for the Tri-Cities area and beyond is scheduled to open its inaugural season on Monday, April 13 at The Crossings in Fall Branch.

The league is open to all women ages 55 and older and boasts members from Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina. The tournaments, 27 in all, run from mid-April through October at 14 courses in Tennessee and Virginia.

The SLGL offers reduced rates. To learn more about the league, go online at seniorladiesgolf.com or contact Jo Ann Andrews at (423) 201-3628.

2020 SENIOR LADIES GOLF LEAGUE SCHEDULE

April

13 — The Crossings, 10 a.m.

20 — Crockett Ridge, 10 a.m.

27 — Bristol CC, 10 a.m.

May

4 — Warriors Path, 9 a.m.

11 — Holston Hills, 10 a.m.

18 — Clear Creek, 9 a.m

June

1 — Tri-Cities, 10 a.m.

8 — Elizabethton, TBA

15 — Crockett Ridge, 9 a.m.

22 — Andrew Johnson, 9 a.m.

29 — Twin Creeks, 9 a.m.

July

6 — Graysburg Hills, 9 a.m.

13 — The Crossings, 10 a.m.

20 — TBD

27 — Bristol CC

August

3 — Clear Creek, 9 a.m.

10 — Warriors Path, 9 a.m.

17 — Elizabethton, 10 a.m.

24 — TBD

31 — TBD

September

14 — Holston Hills, 10 a.m.

21 — Tri-Cities, 10 a.m.

28 — Andrew Johnson, 9 a.m.

October

5 — Graysburg Hills 9 a.m.

12 — TBD

19 — Twin Creeks, 10 a.m.

26 — Glenrochie, 10 a.m.