First SLGL event set for April 13 at The Crossings

The league is open to all women ages 55 and older and boasts members from Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina. The tournaments, 27 in all, run from mid-April through October at 14 courses in Tennessee and Virginia.
The SLGL offers reduced rates. To learn more about the league, go online at seniorladiesgolf.com or contact Jo Ann Andrews at (423) 201-3628.
2020 SENIOR LADIES GOLF LEAGUE SCHEDULE
April
13 — The Crossings, 10 a.m.
20 — Crockett Ridge, 10 a.m.
27 — Bristol CC, 10 a.m.
May
4 — Warriors Path, 9 a.m.
11 — Holston Hills, 10 a.m.
18 — Clear Creek, 9 a.m
June
1 — Tri-Cities, 10 a.m.
8 — Elizabethton, TBA
15 — Crockett Ridge, 9 a.m.
22 — Andrew Johnson, 9 a.m.
29 — Twin Creeks, 9 a.m.
July
6 — Graysburg Hills, 9 a.m.
13 — The Crossings, 10 a.m.
20 — TBD
27 — Bristol CC
August
3 — Clear Creek, 9 a.m.
10 — Warriors Path, 9 a.m.
17 — Elizabethton, 10 a.m.
24 — TBD
31 — TBD
September
14 — Holston Hills, 10 a.m.
21 — Tri-Cities, 10 a.m.
28 — Andrew Johnson, 9 a.m.
October
5 — Graysburg Hills 9 a.m.
12 — TBD
19 — Twin Creeks, 10 a.m.
26 — Glenrochie, 10 a.m.