Along with the parade, the 5K run, the concert, and the art exhibit, this year’s homecoming at Milligan University offers the opportunity to watch the only Steven Spielberg move in which a Milligan graduate was a prominent part of the film.
That special screening at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, will be “Bridge of Spies” and will feature commentary by Francis Gary Powers Jr. He is the son of 1950 Milligan alumnus Francis Gary Powers, who became a part of Cold War history when his U-2 spy plane was shot down over the then-Soviet Union on May 1, 1960. The movie tells the story of how the pilot was exchanged for a convicted Soviet spy on Glienicker Bridge near Berlin in 1962. Powers Jr. served as a consultant on the movie.
While most families would probably be thrilled to learn that Steven Spielberg was going to make a major movie in which the story of a member of their family played a central theme, it was a cause of concern and worry for the Powers family. Powers Jr. had spent decades clearing up false stories and misinformation about his father’s action during the U-2 shutdown and subsequent capture by the Russians. After experiencing many disappointments during his efforts to restore his father’s reputation, he was filled with anxiety. He described his feelings in his recently published book, “Spy Pilot.” “Was Hollywood planning to smear my father?”
After questioning one of the producers, Powers signed on as a consultant.
Powers will answer many other questions about how the family feels about the film during the screening, but he wrote in “Spy Pilot,” “The Powers family really liked the movie. While there were a few instances of 'artistic license,' I was gratified that the film portrayed my father accurately and pointed out at the end that he had been recognized as a hero for his service to the country.”
While the Milligan screening will focus on the movie, many people in the Tri-Cities would like to know more about the Milligan alumnus and his ties to the region. As a result, Powers agreed to be interviewed by the Johnson City Press.
He said the Powers family made an early appearance on the American continent. Walter Powers was in Massachusetts in 1654. The Powers became part of the migration from the coastal areas to the Appalachian Mountains, eventually ending up in Southwest Virginia.
Francis Gary Powers Sr. barely beat the Great Depression into the world. He was born on August 17, 1929 at the hospital in Burdine, Ky. His father, Oliver, spent many years as a coal miner, earning $7 per day, before he was injured in a mine accident. Oliver kept his family fed and clothed after his injury, even though “he didn’t walk straight after that.” He had several different jobs, including opening a shoe repair shop in Norton.
Powers Sr. was the only son in a family with five daughters. In interviewing the family, Powers Jr. was told by one of the daughters that “anything Francis wanted … Oliver was going to get it for him…You know how it was. He was the only son.”
One of the things Oliver was able to provide his son was his first taste of aviation, which Powers Jr. described in his book. It came during a short family outing to Princeton, W.Va. They came to a county fair where a “lady pilot” was offering rides in a Piper Cub for $2.50. Oliver was happy to splurge on his son and paid the woman. Soon, they were soaring through the air, and for a much longer time than advertised. His sisters said their brother was a very good looking teenage boy and the woman pilot seemed to like him very much.
After the lengthy plane ride, his sisters said he had “the biggest grin on his face” and told his sisters “he had left his heart up there”. The girls thought at the time that he was infatuated with the pilot. It was only later they understood he had fallen in love with flying.
During World War II, Oliver found a good-paying job in a defense plant in Detroit. The family enjoyed a more prosperous urban lifestyle until the war ended. The family then moved back to Virginia, where Powers would attended Grundy High School and play left guard on the football team.
It was his dad’s ambition for him to be a physician that led Powers to Milligan. The Powers were members of the Church of Christ and Powers Jr. said he believes there may have been some scholarships to the Christian school. Milligan also was close enough to home that Powers could return fairly easy by hitchhiking and riding the rails.
Although Milligan had been completely taken over by the Navy’s V-12 program during World War II, the only military influence on his higher education came from the many veterans who were attending Milligan on the GI Bill. Powers graduated with a bachelor's degree in June 1950 and soon followed his love for flying to enlist in the Air Force.
Powers Jr. was born in 1965 in Burbank, Calif., after his father was returned to the United States after being exchanged for KGB spy Rudolph Abel. He was only 12 when his father died in a helicopter crash in California. But he had been old enough to learn about his roots in Appalachia.
“We would go back there every summer,” Powers Jr. said. “We would fly into Dulles and after a few days head to Pound.”
In “Spy Pilot,” Powers Jr. wrote that the first day of August in 1977 was when “my world shattered.” The 12-year-old boy was not mature enough to understand the controversies that swirled around his father’s last U-2 mission. As a result, as a teenager he was not able to answer questions about his father. He simply did not know the answers.
That began to change when Powers Jr. enrolled as a freshman at California State University Northridge and pledged Sigma Alpha Epsilon. There, one of the members of the fraternity asked him if he was related to the U-2 pilot. Powers decided it was time to confront his ignorance and begin learning about his dad’s life. In doing so, the pattern for his own life began to work itself out. He eventually became the leader of the fraternity and later founded and led the Cold War Museum located at Vint Hill Farms outside Washington It is a part of the Smithsonian. His work allowed him to see his father posthumously awarded the Silver Star and the Prisoner of War Medal.
For more on Powers and his works and writings, visit garypowers.com.