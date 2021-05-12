Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning as Cincinnati’s bullpen threw 5 1/3 hitless innings, and the Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday.
Winker singled off reliever Duane Underwood Jr. (1-2) to lead off the 10th, scoring designated runner Nick Senzel. Nick Castellanos singled and Mike Moustakas walked ahead of Suárez, who drove a pitch into the left-center gap for a three-run double.
Lucas Sims (2-1) worked two perfect innings with four strikeouts to earn the win. The Cincinnati bullpen struck out nine without allowing a hit in relief of Sonny Gray.
Gray ended a 48-game streak of allowing six hits or fewer, as the Pirates earned seven knocks against him in 4 2/3 innings. Gray also threw four wild pitches, helping Pittsburgh advance runners into scoring position in each of the first five innings, but five strikeouts helped him strand six Pirates.
Mets 7, Orioles 1
NEW YORK — Matt Harvey was greeted warmly by Mets fans in his return to Citi Field and harshly by New York’s hitters.
Harvey pitched against his former team for the first time and allowed Kevin Pillar’s two-run triple in a three-run second inning that carried the Mets to their seventh straight win over the Baltimore Orioles.
Wearing orange and black instead of blue and orange, Harvey (3-3) gave up a season-high seven runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings, and his ERA rose from 3.60 to 4.81 as the last-place Orioles lost for the fifth time in six games.
Taijuan Walker (3-1) lowered his ERA to 2.20, allowing one run and four hits over seven innings as part of a five-hitter.
Dominic Smith had three hits and two RBIs for the NL East-leading Mets, who completed a two-game sweep that finished a 5-0 homestand.
Indians 2, Cubs 1 (10 innings)
CLEVELAND — Amed Rosario’s bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave the Cleveland Indians a victory over the Chicago Cubs.
Rosario, who drove in Cleveland’s first run with a sixth-inning double, singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson (1-1), giving the Indians a sweep of the two-game series.
Chicago threatened in every inning except the eighth but finished 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 baserunners. Joc Pederson drove in the Cubs’ only run with a double in the sixth.
Josh Naylor began the 10th at second base for Cleveland. Jordan Luplow walked, René Rivera sacrificed and pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez was intentionally walked. The Cubs employed a five-man infield and Thompson got César Hernández to pop out before Rosario ended it.
Yankees 1, Rays 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gerrit Cole struck out 12 over eight stellar innings, Aaron Hicks had a sacrifice fly and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays amid a coronavirus outbreak that sidelined shortstop Gleyber Torres.
Cole (5-1) scattered four hits and has five starts this season of at least 10 strikeouts and no walks to break Mike Mussina’s single-season team record set in 2001. He struck out all three batters in his final inning, including Brett Phillips on a 98 mph fastball to end the inning.
Aroldis Chapman completed the four-hitter to get his ninth save as New York won consecutive games, including postseason, against the Rays for the first time since July 16-18, 2019.
COVID-19 protocols impacted the Yankees for the second straight day. Torres was kept out of the starting lineup as a precaution as the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 tests among the team’s coach and support staff reached seven.
Tigers 4, Royals 2
DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs and surpassed Omar Vizquel for the most major league hits by a Venezuelan player, leading the Detroit Tigers past the slumping Kansas City Royals.
Cabrera’s two RBI singles gave him 2,878, one more than Vizquel, who played his last game in 2012 and was a coach for Cabrera and the Tigers from 2014-17.
Kansas City lost its 10th straight, the Royals’ longest skid since they dropped 10 in a row from March 31-April 11, 2019.
Casey Mize (2-3) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings. He hit one batter and struck out four. Three Detroit relievers finished, with Gregory Soto pitching the ninth for his fourth save.
Danny Duffy (4-3) gave up a season-high four runs in six innings.
Blue Jays 4, Braves 1
ATLANTA — Teoscar Hernández hit two homers and drove in three runs, Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven sharp innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Atlanta on a cold night to continue their dominance of the Braves.
Toronto improved to 5-0 against the Braves this season and have outscored them 35-16.
William Contreras hit a long homer in the fifth for the only run allowed by Ryu (3-2). Ryu gave up five hits, struck out six and walked one.
Reliever Tyler Chatwood retired Ronald Acuña Jr., Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna in the eighth. A.J. Cole pitched the ninth for his first save.
A’s 4, Red Sox 1
BOSTON — James Kaprielian got the victory in his first major league start with five innings of one-run ball, Matt Olson homered and the Oakland Athletics held off the Boston Red Sox 4-1 Wednesday night.
Sean Murphy and Jed Lowrie also had RBIs for the A’s, who will try for a three-game sweep Thursday.
Burch Smith and Lou Trivino combined to pitch three scoreless innings for Oakland, and Jake Diekman completed a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.
Boston has lost three straight.
Kaprielian (1-0) settled down after a rocky first inning and ended his night after giving up just four hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
Padres 5, Rockies 3 Rockies 3, Padres 2
DENVER — Josh Fuentes capped a big night with a two-out, walk-off single in the eighth inning after earlier hitting a two-run homer and the Colorado Rockies salvaged a doubleheader split by beating the virus-hampered San Diego Padres on Wednesday.
The Padres, missing starters Fernando Tatis Jr., Eric Hosmer, Wil Myers and two others because of COVID-19 concerns, won the opener. Austin Nola, who’s normally a catcher but was playing second base for shorthanded San Diego, made a nifty catch with the bases loaded for the final out.
In the nightcap, Fuentes drove a changeup from reliever Nick Ramirez (0-1) to deep center to set off a celebration near second base as the Rockies snapped a five-game skid. Fuentes’ bat provided all the run production — he homered in the second.
Brewers 4, Cardinals 1
MILWAUKEE — Travis Shaw hit a tiebreaking double and Avisaíl García added a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers capitalized on some good fortune to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals.
The decisive rally that snapped the Cardinals’ four-game winning streak came after it appeared Ryan Helsley (3-1) would retire the side in order.
An apparent inning-ending strikeout of Daniel Vogelbach was foiled when the third strike got past catcher Yadier Molina for a wild pitch, enabling Vogelbach to reach first.
Shaw followed with a double to the gap in right-center that brought home pinch-runner Pablo Reyes. García capped the outburst with a towering homer to left-center that was projected at 442 feet.
Phillies 5, Nationals 2 (10 innings)
WASHINGTON — Rhys Hoskins hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning as the Philadelphia Phillies rallied and then took the lead against struggling Washington closer Brad Hand, beating the Nationals.
Philadelphia, which has taken seven of its last nine, won consecutive road games for the first time this season. Washington dropped its fourth in a row and seventh of eight to sink a season-worst six games below .500.
Hand (2-2), who blew a save Saturday against the New York Yankees and then suffered the loss the next afternoon in the Bronx, was staked to a 2-1 lead in the ninth.
He quickly gave it back on Odúbel Herrera’s one-out home run.
Hand allowed a leadoff single to Bryce Harper in the 10th, moving automatic runner Andrew McCutchen to third. Kyle Finnegan entered and promptly surrendered Hoskins’ RBI single. Nick Maton and Andrew Knapp added run-scoring singles later in the inning.
Astros 9, Angels 1
HOUSTON — José Altuve and Yuli Gurriel homered early as the Houston Astros hit a season-high five long balls Wednesday night in a 9-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels.
Altuve launched a leadoff homer and Gurriel, who also went deep Tuesday, added his two-run shot later in the first inning. Kyle Tucker also connected for a second straight game when he smacked another two-run drive off Andrew Heaney (1-3) in the sixth to make it 5-0.
Houston starter José Urquidy allowed two hits and struck out four in 3 2/3 innings before leaving with posterior shoulder discomfort. Brandon Bielak (2-2) was solid after Urquidy’s early exit, giving up just two hits and a run in 3 1/3 innings for the win.
Yordan Álvarez hit a solo homer and Chas McCormick added a three-run shot in the eighth to help the Astros win their second consecutive series after they also took two of three from the Blue Jays.