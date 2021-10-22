Gov. Bill Lee has appointed former state Rep. Charles E. Allen Jr., R-Johnson City, to the East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees.
“Charles Allen is a well-known, highly respected leader in the Tri-Cities region,” said ETSU President Brian Noland. “He and his family have been loyal advocates and friends to this institution for many years.
“Our board and this campus will benefit tremendously from the extensive expertise he has gained in business and finance.”
Allen has spent many years serving in the finance, real estate and banking industries and is currently president of Charles E. Allen Company Inc. and of Stowaway Self Storage.
In addition to being a certified public accountant, he holds the chartered financial analyst designation.
Allen, who was a member of the Tennessee General Assembly in the early 1990s, has served on numerous public and private corporate boards and has been active on other boards and committees within the nonprofit sector.
“ETSU is my home, and I am humbled by this opportunity to serve my alma mater as it begins its 111th year of shaping the minds and lives of others,” Allen said. “Across the Appalachian Highlands, the university has transformed health care, businesses, education, industry and technology, and the arts, and I am honored to be part of ETSU as we move forward.”
The ETSU Board of Trustees was created by the General Assembly in 2015 and held its first meeting in March 2017.
Allen and his wife, Barbara, are the parents of two sons and live in Johnson City.