Memories of the former Bristol Mall came down, along with snowflakes, Friday as the future casino project pressed forward. Crews took to the side of the former Sears as construction of the future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol continued. The project is still on schedule, casino officials recently told Bristol Now, and is set for completion in the spring or summer of 2024.
The former Sears building at the old Bristol Mall comes down at the future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol site.
Marina Waters/Bristol Now
Out with the old in Bristol
