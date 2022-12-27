ERWIN — Like many little boys, Frank Crowe grew up loving trains and railroads. As he got older, his infatuation turned to artistry.
This year, he added another painting to his prestigious body of work — Erwin’s famed Clinchfield No. 1 steam engine. The painting was commissioned by Mark A. Stevens, publisher of The Erwin Record from 1997 until 2011 and author of two books about the Clinchfield No. 1.
“I wanted something special to commemorate the 140th anniversary of the steam engine that eventually became the beloved Clinchfield No. 1,” Stevens said in a telephone interview from the home he shares with his wife, Amy, on the coast of South Carolina. “I had lots of ideas in my head of what that could be, but I finally decided it should be an original painting.”
Stevens wondered who would be the right artist to paint it. Over the years, many talented artists have done so: Kenneth Ferguson, Ron Flanary, Ted Laws, Cecil Neal and Andy Fletcher to name a few.
Paintings by Jim Stagner of Johnson City and Simon Winegar, a celebrated artist in Utah, have graced the cover of two editions of “The One & Only,” an award-winning pictorial history book by Stevens and Erwin native A.J. “Alf” Peoples.
Stevens and Peoples also wrote a history book about the steam engine titled “The Clinchfield No. 1: Tennessee’s Legendary Steam Engine.” It was published in 2014 by The History Press and was an Amazon Top Seller.
“Clearly, a lot of great artists had already painted the No. 1, so I had to find the right artistic partner to do this special 140th anniversary project,” Stevens recalled. “I asked Alf if he knew anyone, and he immediately said, ‘You need to call Frank Crowe in Georgia.’ So that’s what I did.
“I contacted Frank in late spring of this year, not sure if he’d be interested or if he’d even have the time to get it completed in the 140th anniversary year.”
But Crowe, a longtime fan of the Clinchfield Railroad, jumped at the chance to paint the storied little engine. He often made trips to Tennessee to photograph the Santa Train, and he knew about the history of the Clinchfield No. 1.
“I was really thrilled to be asked to paint the Clinchfield No. 1,” Crowe said. “It was an honor.”
Crowe started painting railroads in the 1970s, which led to a scholarship from the University of Georgia. While in college, he won numerous art show awards and eventually worked for several railroads. Today, he is a senior designer for a large carpet manufacturer, where he creates carpet patterns. His work allows him to travel, shoot railroad photography and paint. He has photographed trains in the 48 contiguous states and in all but one Canadian province.
He is a member of the American Society of Railway Artists and was recently the artist-in-residence at the Pennsylvania Railroad Museum.
Crowe spent several weeks painting the 16-inch-by-20-inch original watercolor for Stevens. It depicts the steam engine coming around a curve overlooking the Toe River on Green Mountain, North Carolina. The No. 1 is pulling a coal tender emblazoned with the words “Clinchfield Special” and three passenger cars. One of the passenger cars is known as Car 100 and has been restored and can be seen today in Jonesborough. George Hatcher, who famously served as the fireman for the No. 1 during its excursion heyday, is leaning out of the engine’s cab window. (His brother, Ed Hatcher, served as engineer for the engine.)
The Clinchfield No. 1 is now housed at the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore.
While Stevens has Crowe’s original painting, he has allowed the artist to offer smaller prints of the painting for sale to the public. Those prints are $40 each and can be purchased on Crowe’s website: https://www.crowerailroadart.com. The prints are limited to a total of 250 and are numbered and personally signed by Crowe.
The steam engine was built in Logansport, Indiana, and completed in August 1882, as part of the Chicago & Indiana Central Railroad as Engine No. 423. The steamer eventually made its way to the Erwin-based Clinchfield Railroad, where it was loaned out to the Black Mountain Railway in North Carolina before finally earning the moniker of the Clinchfield No. 1 in the 1950s when the Town of Erwin bought the engine.
After years of neglect, the engine was sold back to the Clinchfield Railroad in 1968 when Thomas Moore, the company’s new general manager, pondered what he could do with it if his employees rebuilt the dilapidated antique. Turned out, the Clinchfield No. 1 — known affectionately by railroaders as “Rosebud” or “The One Spot” — was a PR and marketing bonanza for the railroad.
From 1968 until its retirement in 1979, the steam engine pulled excursions between Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Erwin and up to Virginia and Kentucky. It also made special trips to Tampa, Florida, and Georgetown County, South Carolina, where Stevens now lives.
“It’s really special that the Clinchfield No. 1 has ties to Erwin, where I lived and worked for 13 years, and the new place I call home,” Stevens said. “It really has become an important part of my life.”
While Crowe worked on the painting, he would send Stevens photos of the art in progress.
On an early email, he wrote, “This is turning out to be one of my best-ever paintings!”
And another said, “This one is gonna be a winner for sure! Every once in a while, I do one that just blows my mind away, and this is one of those!”
Crowe drove from his home in Calhoun, Georgia, to personally deliver the finished painting, framed and matted, to Stevens at his home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, on Oct. 29.
“Even though I had seen images of the painting as it progressed, nothing really could compare to seeing the finished product,” Stevens said. “It’s just beautiful. Every detail is there. The white flags flapping in the wind as the engine pulls around the curve.
“I couldn’t be happier. It was such a fitting tribute to the engine’s 140th anniversary. It’s such an important part of the Clinchfield Railroad heritage, and I’ve been lucky and blessed to have documented much of that history in my two books with my good friend, Alf Peoples.”