Painting

Mark A. Stevens, left, former publisher of the Erwin Record, commissioned this painting of the Clinchfield No. 1 by Georgia artist Frank Crowe.

 Contributed

ERWIN — Like many little boys, Frank Crowe grew up loving trains and railroads. As he got older, his infatuation turned to artistry.

This year, he added another painting to his prestigious body of work — Erwin’s famed Clinchfield No. 1 steam engine. The painting was commissioned by Mark A. Stevens, publisher of The Erwin Record from 1997 until 2011 and author of two books about the Clinchfield No. 1.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.


To order a copy of the print, go to www.crowerailroadart.com or call Crowe at (706) 483-5920.