East Tennessee State and its new men's soccer coach know each other well.
During a Friday press conference at Summers-Taylor Stadium, the school announced that David Lilly, an assistant coach for the Buccaneers from 2010-17, is taking over the program. Lilly has spent the past four seasons as Milligan's coach.
“It is an honor to welcome Coach David Lilly back to the ETSU Athletics family,” said Bucs athletics director Scott Carter. “The lasting impression he made on our men’s soccer program during his eight years as a Buc from 2010-2017, was extraordinary. So many on our campus, in our region, and throughout the soccer world know Coach Lilly to be an outstanding leader and mentor of young men.
"He has been a champion both as a player and a coach, earned superlative honors as both a player and a coach, and brings a championship mindset and expectation back to ETSU men’s soccer. Above all else, David Lilly is a tremendous person, and I am very thankful he is the head coach of our ETSU Buccaneers.”
Lilly is excited to be back with the Blue & Gold.
“This is an extremely special day and I am so excited to rejoin this incredible program,” Lilly said. “I’d like to thank Dr. Brian Noland, Scott Carter and the entire search committee for this opportunity and for their support during the process. It was great to hear of their vision for the program, the athletic department and university. I had the chance to meet with the team last night and I look forward to getting to work with them as soon as possible to build upon the legacy of success that’s been created here.”
In his four seasons at Milligan, Lilly generated an overall record of 42-26-3 and an Appalachian Athletic Conference mark of 28-14-3. Furthermore, he led the Buffs to back-to-back appearances in the NAIA national tournament.
Lilly has played a role in all three of Milligan’s all-time appearances in the national tournament, leading the Buffs to a pair of trips as head coach (2020 and 2021) and their first ever appearance as a player in 2006.
Over the last two seasons, Milligan has reached historic marks, going 27-6-1 overall and 20-3 in league play.
This past season, Lilly helped guide Milligan to new heights as the Buffs went 15-3-1 with an 11-2 conference worksheet. The Buffs, who were ranked in all 11 Top 25 Polls during the year, reached their highest ranking in program history at No. 9 on Sept 15.
Milligan also set program records in win percentage (.816), goals (76) assists (65) and most shutouts (11), along with posting the second-winningest season in school history. The Buffs had nine of their players earn All-Appalachian Athletic Conference honors in 2021, marking a league high.
In 2020, Lilly was named AAC coach of the year after his Buffs captured the league crown, the program's first championship since 2012. Milligan earned its first trip to the NAIA Tournament since 2006, where the Buffs beat No. 12 Georgia Gwinnett, and finished the season with a 12-3 record and ranked No. 22 in the final Top 25 Poll.
During his time at ETSU, Lilly served as an assistant coach under head coaches Scott Calabrese and Bo Oshoniyi. Lilly saw the Bucs post a record of 81-49-27, make three NCAA tournament appearances and produce their winningest season (15-6 in 2010) during his eight seasons with the Bucs.
The Bucs' three NCAA berths were achieved by taking the 2010 and 2013 Atlantic Sun Conference tournament titles, plus an at-large bid in 2016. Over Lilly’s eight-year run, the Bucs produced 38 all-conference honors, two player-of-the-year winners and two goalkeeper-of-year winners, along with being on staff for coach of the year on three occasions.
Prior to joining the ETSU staff, Lilly served as an assistant coach for three years at Milligan, helping guide the Buffs to a conference championship in 2009. Lilly also served as the interim head coach at the end of the 2007 campaign.
As a player at Milligan, Lilly had an outstanding career, earning honorable mention NAIA All-American honors in 2005 and 2006, as well as being named the Region XII Player of the Year in 2006. Lilly was also named AAC player of the year in 2005 and 2006, while garnering first-team all-region and all-conference honors his senior year as he helped Milligan to the Region XII Championship and to a National Tournament Sweet 16 appearance.
Lilly finished his Milligan career with 32 goals and 26 assists.
Following his collegiate playing days, Lilly signed professionally with the Carolina Railhawks of the USL-1 during the 2008-09 season. He has also played PDL for the Mississippi Brilla and West Virginia Chaos.
Lilly, a native of Coatbridge, Scotland, graduated from Milligan in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in business management before earning his master’s in business administration from ETSU in December of 2012 and an additional master’s in kinesiology & sport management in December of 2014.