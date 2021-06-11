JOHNSON CITY — Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits of Foreigner On Tour” to Freedom Hall Civic Center on Oct. 15.
Tickets start at $39 plus applicable fees. They go on sale Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. VIP packages are available at www.foreigneronline.com.
Tickets are available at the Freedom Hall box office, online at www.freedomhall-tn.com or by phone at 423-461-4884.
With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is considered one of the most popular rock acts in the world, with album sales exceeding 80 million.
Foreigner is responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide No. 1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is.”
Streams of Foreigner’s hits are approaching 10 million per week.
Founded in 1976, Foreigner‘s debut album produced the hits “Feels Like The First Time,” “Cold As Ice” and “Long, Long Way From Home.”
The album Double Vision followed, as did a string of hits including “Urgent,” “Juke Box Hero” and “Waiting For A Girl Like You.”
Those songs helped give Foreigner‘s next album, 4, its impressive run at No. 1 on the Billboard chart. At the zenith of 1980s sound, Foreigner‘s fifth album, Agent Provocateur, gave the world “I Want To Know What Love Is.”
This musical milestone followed the record-breaking song “Waiting For A Girl Like You.”
More about Foreigner — including individual band member bios, tour dates and merchandise — can be found on the band’s official website, www.foreigneronline.com.