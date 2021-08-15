Submitted by Tammy Baumgardner
Each school year, Food City’s School Bucks program provides $700,000 in contributions to participating schools in its service area.
Food City is in the process of mailing contribution checks from their 2020-2021 School Bucks program to participating schools.
“It goes without saying that the past year has certainly been one like no other. Most of our area schools have incurred significant expenses due to COVID-19 and need additional support. We’re pleased to be distributing $700,000 in contributions at a time when they need it most,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
The 2021-2022 School Bucks program will begin Sept. 1 and continue through May 10, 2022. For every $1 you spend using your Food City ValuCard, you will receive one School Buck point. To have your points credited to the school of your choice, simply visit foodcity.com/schoobucks to link your Food City ValuCard to your preferred school.
Food City has once again pledged $700,000 for the current school year. School allocations are based upon the percentage of customer purchases assigned to each school, and schools can monitor their progress online at foodcity.com.
“Food City is committed to supporting the education of our youth,” said Smith. “Since the program’s inception, we’ve awarded over $20 million in much-needed educational equipment and tools to more than 1,000 participating area schools.”
For more information about Food City School Bucks Challenge, contact your local school, visit foodcity.com or contact the Food City School Bucks Coordinator, Lisa Johnson, at 1-800-232-0174.
Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 137 retail outlets throughout Southeast Kentucky, Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee, North Georgia and in Alabama.