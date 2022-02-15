Florencia & the Feeling, a band local to Johnson City, will play Down Home for the first time on Thursday.
Singer and songwriter Florencia Rusiñol was born in Canada, but she grew up in Johnson City. Rusiñol said her Argentine parents instilled in her a love of Latin American music from an early age. She said that all through her childhood, there was a mix of everything from Argentine folklore to the Beatles to Manhattan Transfer playing in the house at all times.
With all the music flowing around her, Rusiñol said it was nearly impossible for her not to want to become a professional musician.
She began working toward that by performing wherever she could during high school, singing everything from choral music to jazz standards.
In 2015, Rusiñol graduated from Queens University of Charlotte with a degree in Music Therapy.
Rusiñol has had the opportunity to travel and perform in various cities and countries such as San Francisco, Charlotte, Hungary, Kenya, Argentina and Ecuador, where she recorded and released her first EP.
After moving back to Johnson City in 2020, she started getting together with some musician friends from high school — Austin Herron, who plays drums, and Nick Castro, who plays bass. In April 2021, they played their first show — one of 55 shows they played together through the year.
Over the course of all those shows, they also grew as a band, adding Diego Nuñez on violin, Isaac Ratliff on keys, and Noah Wise on guitar. Together they have been traveling around the southeastern states and playing many different venues.
After almost a year of performing under Florencia’s name, the band adopted the name Florencia & the Feeling to better represent the group of talented musicians that play with Rusiñol. She said the name refers to the “captivating & carefree energy that flows from the stage at each and every concert.”
For Thursday night’s performance, doors open at 6 p.m. and the band will begin playing at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 ($15 w/ a student ID) and masks and proof of vaccination or a 48-hour negative COVID test are required.
Check out Florencia & the Feeling’s tour dates on their website, and you can find Florencia’s music on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube or any other music listening platform.