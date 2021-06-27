Submitted by Retha Cole
The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, will host its First Saturday Community Coffee House on Saturday, July 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. Jim and Ann Country will serve as the featured hosts for this month’s Coffee House.
The First Saturday Community Coffee House is an open-mic event in which all family-friendly performers are welcome to participate. Interested musicians, storytellers and poets should arrive by 6:30 p.m. for signup and scheduling. Admission is free.
Jim grew up in Glade Springs, Virginia, and resides in Big Stone Gap. He has been playing country and gospel music for more than 50 years, having performed on stages scattered throughout the Eastern United States. His music is presented in a balladeer style with a joyful spirit and a strong desire that each song’s message is clearly understood. He has performed with several nationally known Nashville recording artists.
Ann, a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap, began her training with music classes at Mountain Empire Community College. She plays the fiddle and autoharp. More recently, she’s been expanding her repertoire to include the Nashville style of country music.
The award-winning Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. The park will comply with all COVID-19 regulations in place at the time of the program. To learn more, call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at (276) 523-1322.
For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate- controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.