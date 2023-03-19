KINGSPORT — This year, First Presbyterian Church’s Clothes Closet will celebrate nearly seven decades of giving back to the men, women and children of the Model City who are in need of clothing items.
The Clothes Closet was started in the mid-1950s by a member of First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport, one who hoped to help others by giving them her children’s old clothing. Since then, hundreds of families have donated to the cause.
Now approaching its 70th year in operation, the Clothes Closet is still as busy as ever. It is also working with other community service organizations, such as the Salvation Army and Hope Haven Ministries, to provide clothing to people with special needs and those experiencing difficult times.
“The economy hasn’t been helping any of the residents, so consequently, the Clothes Closet has done extremely well with donations, particularly here after Christmas. We have been able to assist more and more people,” said Director Don Thompson.
The Clothes Closet accepts quality used clothing, underwear, coats and shoes suitable for men, women and children of all sizes. The items must be in “ready to wear” condition and bagged in nothing larger than a 13-gallon kitchen-size trash bag. Lately, the Clothes Closet has noticed a need for medium-sized blue jeans, quality tennis shoes, socks and good, clean underwear.
“The closet has been running since the ’50s, so it’s going to keep running, but any kind of support from the community and any kind of donation is greatly appreciated,” said Thompson.
Donors may bring bagged items to First Presbyterian Church’s self-service clothing donation bin, outside the back door on the back side of the Fellowship Center. Donations are accepted Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. Access to the donation box on the weekends will be restricted to smaller donation bags.
The Clothes Closet is open to the public on Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to noon, for those in need of clothing.
For more information about the clothes closet and needed items, visit First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport’s website at fpckpt.org.