KINGSPORT — This year, First Presbyterian Church’s Clothes Closet will celebrate nearly seven decades of giving back to the men, women and children of the Model City who are in need of clothing items.

The Clothes Closet was started in the mid-1950s by a member of First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport, one who hoped to help others by giving them her children’s old clothing. Since then, hundreds of families have donated to the cause.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


For more information about the clothes closet and needed items, visit First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport’s website at fpckpt.org.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you