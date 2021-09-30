KINGSPORT – Darrell Hayes has been in the fire service business for more than 30 years, starting out as a firefighter with the U.S. Air Force in Tuscon Arizona, before coming to the Model City and climbing the ranks of the Kingsport Fire Department.
Today, he serves as Kingsport’s assistant chief of operations and in April will celebrate 30 years of service with the department.
But he didn’t always want to be a firefighter. In fact, his original career path was headed in a slightly different direction.
“I started off pre-med and thought I was going into the medical field. Then I looked at sports medicine, but when I joined military I checked out the fire service and said this looks like fun,” Hayes said. “I’ve enjoyed my job for 30-plus years and I was fortunate and blessed to fall into it.”
THE LIFE OF A FIREFIGHTER
Hayes, 54, hails from Fairfax, Virginia, and following high school he attended college at the University of Arizona. While there, Hayes joined the U.S. Air Force and became a firefighter with the 162nd Tactical Fighter Wing.
In 1992, he came to the Model City and got a job as a firefighter with the Kingsport Fire Department. During his tenure, Hayes spent six years as a firefighter, four as an engineer, nine as captain, two as senior captain, six as deputy chief and he’s been in his current position since 2019.
Hayes is also still in the Air National Guard, serving as the military fire chief of the 134th Air Refueling Wing based out of Knoxville.
“Mom and dad are from Southwest Virginia, my wife is orignally from Richmond but her mother was from the Wise County area. When we looked at relocating, we looked in this general area between Knoxville and Roanoke because our family lived here,” Hayes explained of how he came to be in Kingsport.
“I applied to Kingsport and Johnson City at the same time and was fortunate enough to get chosen by Kingsport.”
SPENDING TIME IN AFRICA
Last year when the world was dealing with a global pandemic, Hayes was also dealing with a first in his life – being deployed to Africa with the Air National Guard. Deployments come up from time to time for Hayes and this time, he was appointed to serve as the fire chief of Air Base 201 outside of Agadez, Niger.
It was an expeditionary base, which means you’re living in tents, that had 31 personnel including EOD (explosive ordinance disposal), emergency management and fire/emergency services under Hayes’ command. The personnel supported Air Base 101 in Nyambe with fire prevention and protection work as well.
“It was a very unique experience. We were in the western end of the Sahara Desert so it was extremely hot,” Hayes said. “We arrived during the rainy season where it poured the rain day in and day out and then it dried up in October and didn’t rain again for the next four months. And on Christmas Eve day it was 97 degrees.”
BEST PART OF THE JOB
If everything goes according to plan, Hayes said he plans to retire from the Kingsport Fire Department in June of 2022. That would give him 30 years in Kingsport and 35 in the fire service business.
And at this point, he has no reason to move out of the Tri-Cities. Hayes said he works here because he enjoys the job and that’s what makes it fun.
“(The best part) is a combination of so many different things that make it a great job,” Hayes said. “You’re providing an emergency service for your community, you’re involved in the protection of your community and you build friendships. You join a fraternity of people who are there to support you and these people have your back whether you’re on the job or not.”