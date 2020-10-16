Our “forefathers” forged a strong union for our fledgling country through debate and discussion. In today’s politics, we are seeing interactions similar to past political encounters where the debates and discussions are rancorous and many times vicious. Neither side listens to nor appears to care about what “the other side” has to offer. Many of these battles are being brought to us on a daily basis by various “news” personalities/commentators and social media enthusiasts. This heated rhetoric has created a “culture of conflict” where no one seems willing to cool down the heated language and calmly debate the issues. We think we have to win a war.
What our young people and children may be learning from this is that it’s impossible to get anything resolved without a fight. We’ve heard previous presidents use language like “bring it on” to suggest that we (the United States) will show you (some other country) who is the strongest in the battle. We may or may not be the world’s strongest power, but does that need to be the first words out of our mouths? I think every other country in the world knows our potential, our strengths; no one wants their noses rubbed in it.
We are often prompted to think of current issues in terms of the battle lines being drawn. The conflicts that politicians have over the issues are presented rather than solid, unadulterated information that we can use to make up our own minds whether there is a crisis or not and what is the best thought-through plan to resolve it.
Enough talk from the “political battlefield.” Perhaps we need to take a collective deep breath and see if we can ramp down the war language and our “us and them” attitudes and return to the concept of “debate and discussion” where we seek together to resolve conflict rather than create it.
How much confrontation can you stand? Do you find aggressive behavior charming? Do our complicated cultural issues require battle lines to be drawn so we can see, not what we are dealing with, but with whom?
Stephen Covey has suggested that a good place to start in talking our way through an issue — rather than fighting to the last one standing wins — is to seek first to understand before being understood. To do what Covey suggests requires us to wait to express our own opinion until we have an understanding of what the other person is saying to us. I realize this will require practice and patience. It will also require that we set aside the unresolved conflicts that plague our listening ability.
Most of us have some unresolved conflicts; spouses, children and parents, siblings, co-workers, team members and many other relationships. The conflicts may have subsided but the strong feelings have merely gone into the subconscious waiting to be linked with another opportunity to bring you trouble.
Let’s not allow ourselves to get caught up in the war room mentality of the national media and conclude that everything in life is a battle to be won. Let’s return to an approach where we respect the opinions of others with whom we do not agree so we will at least be able to listen with a civil ear and talk to each other in calm terms.
The lesson in all of this is, and you’ve heard this before, don’t let the sun go down on your anger. There is a place for forgiveness in all conflicts. I recently heard of a quote by Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross, when she was asked about an offense which has occurred to her many years past. She said, “I distinctly remember forgetting it.” Yes, some offenses are hard to forget, especially when they continue to be brought to mind, however, we can intentionally forgive and “remember to forget.”