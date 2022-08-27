BRISTOL– The TriPride Parade and Festival took place in Bristol, making history as being the first pride parade to take place in two states at one time and being the first pride event held in Bristol.
The event, which was originally scheduled for 2020, was delayed due to COVID for two years in a row.
The parade, which started at 11 a.m. on August 27, featured around 1,000 marchers, 22 floats and 30-40 vehicles representing various groups, from cities to businesses and even churches. It also made history as being the first pride parade to take place in two states simultaneously.
TriPride Board President Jason Willis said he is very proud they can organize a diverse event.
“One thing I am proud of is we have been able to facilitate an event that attracts a variety of people,” Willis said. “All the diversity of our community can be seen there.”
TriPride is a registered non-profit that works with a lot of volunteers who gave up their time to help put on the event.
One volunteer was J. Lino, 70, of Bristol, who relocated to the area from San Francisco in 2020. He said he decided to volunteer because, as a part of the community, he felt it was a way he could show support.
The event featured a large number of musical performances, including one by musician and tri-cities native Beth Snapp, who was supposed to perform in 2020.
Snapp said events like this are important because it helps the community.
“Lifting each other up in the community benefits the area as a whole,” Snapp said. “I am overjoyed to be a part of something so positive.”
The event also featured several drag performances, including one by 2019 Miss TriPride Sya Cox O’Hara, who held the title for around three years. She said she enjoyed representing the organization for such a long time.
“The title opened a lot of doors to represent TriPride in other places and visit other prides,” O’Hara said. “Honestly, it was bittersweet and emotional to pass on the title, but I was grateful to have been in the position for so long. So many people come up to me at prides and say, ‘you made me feel love and acceptance of myself,’ and that’s what I wanted.”
O’Hara passed on her title to 2022 Miss TriPride Eboni Alexander.
O’Hara said she enjoys being a drag queen because she gets to portray a character on stage.
“I enjoy portraying my art for other people to see my artistic capabilities and being able to portray who I want on stage,” O’Hara said.
O’Hara said she believes TriPride is important because it shows people that members of the LGBTQ+ community are just everyday people.
“TriPride was the opening eye that the tri-cities needed,” O’Hara said. “It shows a different face where heterosexual people can see who we are, just normal people living everyday life.”
The festival also featured 138 vendors from multiple avenues like the medical field, craftsmen, financial advisors, counselors and more.
One group in attendance was St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Johnson City. The pastor, Johnny Tuttle, said it is important for churches to be more open to the LGBTQ+ community.
“For a long time, the church has said, ‘we need to show up and show that we love people,’ and that’s great,” Tuttle said. “That’s absolutely true, but it’s also recognizing that there’s something missing in our understanding of the love of God if we do not include LGBTQ+ people in that understanding of love.”
Tuttle said by going to events like TriPride churches can help to repair some of the damage they’ve done.
“The church has done a lot of harm in that area, and there are reparations that need to be made for that,” Tuttle said. “So, the church showing up is part of that reparative act but also again, the church itself as a community lack in its understanding of the kinds of love.”
Other organizations like, Explore Bristol were also in attendance. Creative designer John Scott, 29, originally from Scotland, said they came to “show support.”
Another group of people in attendance at the event were politicians. Willis said it’s important for members of the LGBTQ+ community to see that lawmakers acknowledge them.
“Politicians make laws, and there are lots of cruddy laws in regards to the LGBTQ+ community,” Willis said. “It’s important to see that not all politicians want to hurt and see us as less than.”
One person in attendance was Taysha DeVaughan from the 9th district of Virginia and a democratic candidate for congress. She agreed with Willis’s statement and also added that events like TriPride are needed in the community.
“It is very important that people who feel unseen and unheard and underrepresented know that somebody who’s running for Congress sees and hears them and will represent them as well as everybody else in their district,” DeVaughan said. “In rural communities, we are isolated a lot from being able to be in community and to be with each other to celebrate who we are. So, events like TriPride that brings multiple counties and states together is historic, and it’s needed.”
Another politician who attended the event was Virginia senator Tim Kaine who talked to the crowd about living by the motto of the state of Virginia.
“Virginia is for lovers, but we haven’t always acted like it,” Kaine said. “When I was on the city council in Richmond in the 1990s, and they started pride festivals there, only two of the nine city council members would come. Every day we’re getting a little bit better and living like that motto we say about ourselves. Virginia is for lovers; we also say that we are a Commonwealth the wealth we hold in common; everybody’s got to be at the table together, and that’s why I’m so glad to be here for you on pride festival number.”
The festival also attracted a lot of individuals from the surrounding community. Willis said there was a substantial increase in participants this year compared to the 2019 pride event in Kingsport. Around 14,000 people registered for tickets to the event in Bristol.
One individual was Dreama Everson, 45, of Mount Carmel, who said she came to bring her two teenage girls to a place where they feel represented.
“I brought them out here today because they feel represented here,” Everson said. “Anything that is important to them is important to me.”
Everson said that events like TriPride allow the LGBTQ+ community to be represented.
“It gives the LGBTQ+ community a chance to be represented and have a festival where they can feel accepted,” Everson said. “It’s a place where they can be comfortable.”
Everson has attended the two previous TriPride events and said, “it’s always a good time.”
Johnson City resident Sumer Bawers, 28, said that it’s “good for the local community to celebrate everybody being themselves.”
Chase Woodby from Elizabethton, 21, said he came to hang out with friends and family and that TriPride is an event that’s about the community coming together as one.
Many attendees said they were most excited for the musical performances.
The 2023 TriPride parade and festival will take place in Johnson City.