The Federal Bureau of Investigation was seeking a man wanted for a pair of bank robberies around the Knoxville area following the latest robbery on Friday.
The FBI labeled him “The Bluetooth Bandit.”
About 10:30 a.m., the man walked into Simmons Bank, 1215 Highway 411 North, Vonore, approached a teller, and demanded money. The teller complied with the demand. The man fled the bank on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.
He was described as white and in his 40s to early 50s, standing between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall. During Friday’s robbery, the man was wearing a black knit gaiter over his face and a camouflage trucker hat that was bright yellow or green in the back. The man was wearing a gray zip-up jacket with dark pants and dark shoes.
He was seen wearing a bluetooth headset, similar to one seen during another robbery in Lenoir City earlier this month.