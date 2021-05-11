ERWIN — The Clinchfield Railroad Historical Society will induct two new members into the Clinchfield Hall of Fame on Saturday.
A.J. Peoples and his late father, Jack, will be the first father-son duo to be inducted into the hall, which recognizes those who have had long careers working for the Clinchfield or CSX Railroad.
“The Clinchfield Hall of Fame was organized in 1995 by the founder, the late James A. Goforth, to perpetuate and keep alive the memory of the Clinchfield Railroad,” said Martha Erwin, curator of the Clinchfield Railroad Museum.
The inductees of the Clinchfield Hall of Fame are chosen by a committee of three based on letters of recommendation written to the CRHS on the nominees' behalf.
“They have to be really worthy of the awards,” said Erwin. “All of their attainments, what they have done, and the letters were great that we chose from.”
Jack Peoples, who will posthumously become the 17th inductee, spent 41 years working for the Clinchfield. A.J., who will become the 18th inductee, followed in his footsteps and spent 45 years with the railroad. Both worked as engineers.
“It was a surprise,” said A.J. “I had written a nomination letter for my father, and I didn’t intend for me to ever get it.”
Alongside his decades-long career with the railroad, A.J. co-authored a book titled “The Clinchfield No. 1: Tennessee’s Legendary Steam Engine.”
The induction award will be presented to Peoples by Ray Poteat, the editor of the Carolina Clinchfield Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society’s quarterly magazine, the Jitterbug, which Eddie Williams, the director of the Clinchfield Railroad Museum, said is named after a former Clinchfield freight train. Mike Tilley, president of the Watauga Valley Railroad Society and Museum, will serve as guest speaker, and pianist Ray Tipton will perform live music.
The induction will be held at the Erwin Town Hall on Saturday at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required.