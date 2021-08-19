NORTON — Wise Central has a new plan of attack going into the fall.
“We’re going to look different from what we did last year,” Warriors coach Luke Owens said. “We’re not going to be able to line up in our traditional sets and come at you. We’re going to have to be creative.”
The coach said the loss of some key personnel — particularly all-everything C.J. Crabtree — led to some new thinking about the offense.
Instead of running the ball right up the middle as much, Owens and his staff are focusing on getting his players more to the outside and creating some space for the skill players.
“We have as much athleticism as we’ve ever had. It’s just different,” Owens noted.
If it truly does start up front as many say, the Warriors’ offense should be in good shape.
All five starters along the interior offensive line return and all are seniors.
Logan Mullins is back at one tackle, Hunter Kiser is at a guard post and Drew Belcher is at center. Brandon Hobbs is at the other guard. Daniel Hawkins rounds out the linemen at tackle.
Senior Tyson Tester, who played tight end last season, is getting some new looks this fall.
Owens said Tester is likely to get the starting nod at wing in the team’s double-wing attack. Matthew Boggs, yet another senior, will be back at his starting wing position.
Quarterback Ethan Mullins is also back, but he won’t be behind center as much. Owens’ plan is to move the senior around.
“We’re going to have to get his hands in a lot of different places. I think Ethan will be lining up all over the field. He’ll probably be at quarterback, he’ll probably be at wing, probably be at slot. It’s hard to say where he’ll be,” the coach said.
When Mullins is not at quarterback, look for junior Braeden Church to call the signals.
Defensively, Owens said Central’s strength is in the middle of the field with Tester, an all-state pick last season, and Logan Mullins back at their inside linebacker positions.
Boggs returns as an outside linebacker, with junior Dustin Sturgill getting the nod at the other outside linebacker slot.
Junior Brady Sturgill returns to his starting spot on the defensive line.
Junior Payton Dingus also lines up on the D-line, and defensive end spots are filled by Hawkins, a returning starter, and one of a few candidates that include junior Aidan Bowman and Kiser.
In the secondary, it starts with Ethan Mullins at one corner. He was named all-state at the position last year.
The other corner is to be manned by either freshman Talen Yates or senior Logan Sartin.
Church is back at his starting safety position.
Central hosts Lebanon on Friday in a preseason benefit game before opening the regular season on Aug. 27 at Eastside.