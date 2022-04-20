The morning dew and the cloudy sky.
This life of strife that none survive.
For why should I open my eyes?
To a person who only shows a disguise.
The time flies when you’re alone,
There’s no one, no way, no home.
But when I try to escape this pain…
My heart grows colder like ice and snow.
Timeless
I cry at night to hide my shame.
I grew so cold to hide the pain.
I learned this thing called life, is just a little game.
I haven’t smiled in ages.
Emotions locked in cages.
And even after all this time I still can’t see your faces.
The dead live on.
The living die.
Please someone tell me why…
The clock strikes 12
To the day a farewell
For this eternity of life, Is just a living hell.