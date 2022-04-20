dbexcellogo

The morning dew and the cloudy sky.

This life of strife that none survive.

For why should I open my eyes?

To a person who only shows a disguise.

The time flies when you’re alone,

There’s no one, no way, no home.

But when I try to escape this pain…

My heart grows colder like ice and snow.

Timeless

I cry at night to hide my shame.

I grew so cold to hide the pain.

I learned this thing called life, is just a little game.

I haven’t smiled in ages.

Emotions locked in cages.

And even after all this time I still can’t see your faces.

The dead live on.

The living die.

Please someone tell me why…

The clock strikes 12

To the day a farewell

For this eternity of life, Is just a living hell.

