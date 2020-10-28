JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift didn't mince words when discussing the surge in cases and hospitalizations during a press briefing Wednesday morning, cautioning that the region is in a "dire situation."
"To be quite frank today, our region is in a really bad place in this pandemic," Swift said, later adding that the virus is "truly widespread" and that it's "past time that we adjust our behaviors as a community."
"We are asking everyone to step up," Swift said. "A lot of you are trying ... honestly, a lot and just trying is not going to get us through this at this point — we need our entire community to do everything that we can."
Wednesday's briefing comes as hospitalizations are surging in the region, a trend that's projected to worsen in the coming weeks. Eric Deaton, Ballad's chief operating officer, said the system was rapidly reaching the 200-patient mark.
He said his team "feels that we will see that very soon" adding that, "at this rate, we're only going to be able to care for COVID-19 patients." Because of the current rise in cases, the region is set to see a corresponding rise in hospitalizations.
According to projections from Ballad, the current trend in new hospitalizations is exceeding the projected worst-case scenario that would see 350 patients hospitalized by the end of the year. Even under moderate adherence to public health guidance and recommendations, hospitalizations could exceed 200 by mid-November. The system is also expecting 300 new hospitalizations over the two-week period from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7 and nearly 70 deaths.
"With unchecked growth, the virus can create a crisis like we've never experienced before," Deaton said, adding that the increase in cases "will require us to do additional surge planning."
Deaton said Ballad has been tracking the number of available closed units it has if an alternate care site needs to be established. He added that the system is working closely with the Sullivan County Health Department and the Northeast Regional Health Office.
Deaton said Ballad also has a committee looking at plans to ration care should its hospitals become overwhelmed, but he said its leaders were not prepared to provide further information yet, although information may be provided in the future.
"We are looking at that, and I think at some point, as you stress all your resources, you have to start looking at how that would work," Deaton said of rationing care.
Last week, Ballad announced it would defer 25% of elective procedures at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport due to an anticipated surge. Similar plans were being readied for Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center.
As of Wednesday, JCMC and BRMC "have not quite gotten to the point where they need to do that," although Deaton called it a very fluid process and expected similar plans to be implemented in the coming days at both hospitals. As of Wednesday, 94.1% of Ballad's medical and surgical beds were full, as were 88.5% of intensive care beds.
Deaton warned that the system could "very easily run out of resources for our patients," but said Ballad's supply chain is in good shape, with the primary concern being staffing. As of Wednesday, Ballad had 181 team members who were in isolation or quarantine.
"Every team member that is out right now trying to recover from this virus is one less person that we have at our hospitals to care for our patients," Swift said. "One of those patients that may need that care could be you or your loved one. We truly are at a critical point in this pandemic. None of us can be reckless with prevention anymore."
Deaton said Ballad is trying to fill staffing gaps by having staff members work overtime and take extra shifts, and also by hiring extra contract workers from outside the region.
"We're trying to use everything we can to support our team members," Deaton said, noting that he's concerned about burnout among staff.