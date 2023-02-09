February has long been National Heart Month. And last Friday, we celebrated another National Go Red for Women Day. However, this day has come to mean much more than just wearing red and sharing health facts. It’s about women committing to stand together with the American Heart Association and taking charge of their heart health and the health of those they love most.

Although heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States and accounts for nearly one in four deaths yearly, it continues to go undiagnosed in many women. Unfortunately, your risk may be even higher if you live here in the Appalachian Highlands. Our region ranks No. 6 in the country for heart disease-related deaths. This statistic can be discouraging, but you can do plenty to recognize signs and symptoms, reduce your risk, and achieve overall better health.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Desteny Clemons is the director of Healthy Kingsport and can be reached at dclemons@healthykingsport.org. Hannah Shipley is the program coordinator and can be reached at hshipley@healthykingsport.org.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you