February has long been National Heart Month. And last Friday, we celebrated another National Go Red for Women Day. However, this day has come to mean much more than just wearing red and sharing health facts. It’s about women committing to stand together with the American Heart Association and taking charge of their heart health and the health of those they love most.
Although heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States and accounts for nearly one in four deaths yearly, it continues to go undiagnosed in many women. Unfortunately, your risk may be even higher if you live here in the Appalachian Highlands. Our region ranks No. 6 in the country for heart disease-related deaths. This statistic can be discouraging, but you can do plenty to recognize signs and symptoms, reduce your risk, and achieve overall better health.
Signs and symptoms
• Chest pain: This can come in many forms, including sharp, dull, achy, pressure, heaviness, or tightness. Pain can often radiate to other areas, such as down one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw and abdomen.
• Shortness of breath
• Nausea and vomiting
• Lightheadedness or dizziness
• Fatigue
Symptoms can often be aggravated or brought on by activity but can also occur at rest. Because women are more likely to have atypical heart disease symptoms than men, they will often attribute them to other illnesses and conditions. That’s why it’s essential to report any new or unusual symptoms to your healthcare provider immediately, especially if you have risk factors for heart disease.
Risk factors for heart disease
• High blood pressure
• High cholesterol
• Diabetes
• Obesity
• Smoking
• Family history of heart disease
Reducing your risk of heart disease
You can’t manage what you don’t measure, so knowing your risk is critical to preventing cardiovascular disease. And knowing your risk starts with knowing your numbers.
Talk to your medical provider to learn about your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and BMI (body mass index).
Blood pressure
Systolic: The top number in the ratio measures the pressure in the arteries when the heart beats.
Diastolic: The bottom number in the ratio measures the pressure in the arteries between heartbeats.
While it can vary from minute to minute with changes in posture, exercise, stress or sleep, it should typically be less than 130/80 mm Hg for women or men age 20 or over.
Check your blood pressure regularly. High blood pressure often has no signs or symptoms.
Cholesterol
Know your cholesterol levels. Current guidelines recommend:
• Total blood cholesterol less than 200 mg/dl
• Triglycerides less than 150 mg/dl
• LDL (bad cholesterol) less than 100 mg/dl
• HDL (good cholesterol) more than 50 mg/dl for women (more than 40 mg/dl for men)
Blood sugar
• Screen for diabetes and manage your glucose levels effectively.
• The hemoglobin A1C test is a simple blood test that measures your average blood sugar levels over the prior three months. Current guidelines say:
Normal 5.7%
Prediabetes 5.7% to 6.4%
Diabetes 6.5% or above
BMI
Your BMI is a good indicator of whether you’re at a healthy or unhealthy weight. Here’s how it breaks down:
• Underweight: less than 18.5
• Healthy weight: less than 25
• Overweight: between 25 and 29.9
• Obese: 30 or higher
To calculate your exact BMI value, multiply your weight in pounds by 703, divide by your height in inches, then divide again by the same number (height in inches).
Talk to your medical provider about your goals for these numbers, as many things can affect this. Once you’ve determined the correct numbers for you, there are many things that you can do to help you meet your goals and reduce your overall risk.
• Eat a healthy diet that includes whole grains, fruits and vegetables, low-fat or fat-free dairy products and lean meats. Avoid saturated or trans fats, added sugars and high amounts of salt.
• Exercise regularly. This can be as simple as taking a brisk walk several days a week.
• QUIT smoking! This alone can significantly reduce your risk of heart disease and many other conditions.
• If you and your medical provider determine that medication is necessary to help you reach your goals, be compliant with medical therapy. Let your provider know if you’re having problems with certain medications, as there are often other options you can better tolerate.
As always, ensure you see your medical provider before starting any new diet, exercise regimen or medication. Together you can determine a safe and effective plan for yourself. Stay healthy, Kingsport!
About Healthy Kingsport
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure, and influencing policy. Visit our Facebook page, like us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter for educational videos and posts to live a healthier lifestyle.