JOHNSON CITY — After nearly 30 years in law enforcement, East Tennessee State University Police Chief Cesar Gracia feels like he’s come home.
Gracia was hired in November after a short-termed chief resigned in 2019.
Gracia, 55, earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at ETSU, and while the campus has changed a lot since then, he still feels his career has come full circle.
The new chief said having the campus less active — due to COVID — since he took office has given him the chance to reconfigure some aspects of the agency.
“It gave us an opportunity to restructure our department, identify our deficiencies and work on them,” he said. “It gave us an opportunity to implement a new working shift.”
Now, instead of rotating nights and days, officers work straight shifts.
“We have dayside officers and nightside officers. The officers like to be on a set shift, and so far it has worked out great.”
Gracia was also able to update a variety of equipment as well as purchase five new SUV cruisers.
Gracia’s experience:
- Seven years at the Kingsport Police Department
- Five years as a TBI special agent
- Twelve years as the director of Walters State Regional Training Academy
- Five years as chief of police at Lincoln Memorial University
“All I’ve ever wanted to do was be a law enforcement officer. My ultimate goal was to be a special agent with TBI, but other opportunities came up and I took a chance.”
He attributes those opportunities to his education at ETSI.
The 20-officer department’s duties include keeping faculty, students, staff and visitors safe while on campus. It’s a fully functional department with POST certified officers and investigators.
“I knew coming in there would be some challenges, but the support from the administration and employees was overwhelming,” Gracia said last week. “They’re all very supportive.”
Gracia said he and his staff have mapped out new plans and initiatives to improve services to the university.
“My first focus is on community policing,” Gracia said. “One of the biggest programs I’m pushing out is ‘walk and talk’ so you’ll see officers outside their cruisers walking and talking with students, professors and visitors.
“When new students come in this fall, they’ll see me and the officers. … I’ll be leading by example. I’m not going to ask my officers to do something that I’m not willing to do myself,” he said.
“It’s important that my employees are valued. … Treating them with respect is a big thing, and that’s helped us as a department.
“We’ve accomplished a lot in a short time,” which he credits to the commitment of the employees and support of the university.
Other programs:
“We’re getting the bike patrol up and running again. We want officers certified as bike control officers and they’ll regularly be seen throughout campus patrolling on bikes.
“We have developed a Clery compliance committee. It’s based on the Jenny Clery Act, and it’s intended to ensure universities provide accurate crime reporting and training.”
That federal legislation was passed in 1990 after a LeHigh University student was murdered in her dorm room. The act mandates that higher education institutions be transparent about campus crime, keep thorough crime records, and have those available to the public.
Gracia said the police department has already worked closely with campus housing and dorm residential assistants about crime prevention.
“We’re also working on a mentoring program to assist the minority population on campus to help to see that they succeed in college and upon graduation. Myself, being a minority, I feel like it’s a good thing to have a good working relationship with law enforcement and underrepresented communities.
“One thing I wanted to make certain was that we had a great working relationship with surrounding agencies and with our employees. We have been able to establish that.”
Why he’s back
“I’m excited to have students back on campus and specifically because it will give us an opportunity to serve the university as a whole: faculty, staff, students and visitors. When I came to school here, I had $800 in my pocket and everything I owned stuffed in a ‘67 Volkswagen bug. I drove from Miami to Johnson City. … Now I have both my degree and I’m serving as chief of police at the university.
“The biggest attraction (to take the job) was being able to serve where I went to school. I looked at it like an opportunity to give back to the university. If I didn’t have my education at ETSU, I wouldn’t have had the opportunities afforded to me in my career.
“I was very humbled to get the opportunity to come back here. My ultimate goal is to make ETSU the safest campus in the country.”
Gracia lives in Johnson City with his wife, Tammy, and daughter, Gabby, while their older daughter, Kaycee, attends school out of state.