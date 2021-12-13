East Tennessee State University's Head Football Coach Randy Sanders announced Monday he is planning to retire.
His announcement comes following the Bucs season-ending loss in the FCS Playoffs to North Dakota State.
Sanders was hired by ETSU four years ago to take over the football program and led them to a share of the 2018 Southern Conference Championship in his first season. This season he guided ETSU to its first ever outright Southern Conference Championship and a thrilling playoff win over Kennesaw State before they lost to NDSU on Saturday — ending their historic season.
This is a developing story and will be updated.