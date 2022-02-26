East Tennessee State’s women came out hot from 3-point range Saturday but couldn’t keep up the pace.
Tierra Hodges had a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds as Furman closed the regular season with a 62-51 Southern Conference victory over the Bucs at Brooks Gym.
ETSU made 5 of 6 from long range in the first quarter while jumping out to a 19-9 lead over the third-place Paladins. Hodges then kept Furman in the game and proved too much for the Bucs to handle the rest of the way.
Hodges went 11 of 11 from the free throw line, and that turned out to be a big factor in the game. Furman was whistled for only four fouls all afternoon, leading the Paladins to enjoy a huge advantage at the free throw line. They were 17 of 19 while the Bucs were 2 for 2.
ETSU closed the regular season 6-21 overall, 5-9 in the SoCon. Four of those wins have come in the last eight games. The Bucs will be seeded seventh in the SoCon tourney and take on No. 2 Wofford on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. The finished in a tie for fifth place in the conference standings and lost out via tiebreakers to UNC Greensboro and Chattanooga for seeding purposes.
“I’m proud of the work,” ETSU coach Simon Harris said. “I had to tell them how proud I am of that. A lot of people didn’t think that we would get to five in the conference. We were the only ones that did and I’m very excited for them to be able to relish in that. A lot of things occurred this year but we were able to work through them.”
Furman is 17-11, 10-4, and will be seeded third and face No. 6 Chattanooga on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
The Paladins forged a 28-28 tie at halftime and used a 14-4 run at the end of the third quarter to seize a 51-39 lead. ETSU cut the deficit to seven in the fourth quarter, but Hodges made back-to-back layups for a 55-44 lead.
Furman’s biggest lead was 14 points as ETSU went 4 of 15 on 3-pointers in the final three quarters.
Jakhyiah Davis led ETSU with 13 points, going 6 of 9 from the field. Aaliyah Vananda added 10. Courtney Moore, who was coming off a career-high 26-point game in a win over Wofford, was held to six points.
The Paladins won the rebounding battle 39-26. ETSU actually held the lead for 31 seconds longer than Furman.
Grace van Rij added 11 points for the Paladins.