JOHNSON CITY — University School is ranked 11th in Tennessee by U.S. News & World Report in its “Best High Schools” listing published last week.
Located on the campus of East Tennessee State University, University School is the highest ranked school in the Northeast Tennessee region as well as east of Knoxville.
“This has been a challenging year for the University School community as significant adjustments to our operations were made throughout the pandemic,” said Dr. Brian Partin, director of University School. “Nevertheless, our students and faculty remained focused on the reason we are all here, and together, the University School family has many accomplishments to celebrate as we approach the final weeks of the academic year.”
In July 1996, University School became the first K-12 laboratory school in the nation to implement a year-round calendar.
According to U.S. News, 60% of high school students at University School participate in advanced placement courses.
This year’s “Best High Schools” rankings were determined based on performance on state assessments, graduation rates and how well the schools prepare students for college.
— Contributed