JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State officials on Monday announced the hiring of Desmond Oliver as the new head coach of the men's basketball program.
Oliver, who spent the last six seasons as an assistant coach at Tennessee, becomes the 18th head coach in ETSU men’s basketball history. The Buffalo, New York, native has 27 years of Division I coaching experience with him to Johnson City, having served as an assistant at Charlotte (2010-15), Canisius (2009-10), Georgia (2004-09), Rhode Island (2001-04), St. Bonaventure (2000-01), Cornell (1998-2000), Texas A&M (1997-98) and Niagara (1994-97).
“It is an honor to welcome coach Desmond Oliver as the head coach of ETSU basketball,” Scott Carter, ETSU's athletic director, said in a release from the university. “Coach Oliver has a tremendous reputation from the Ivy League to the SEC as a man of the highest integrity and extraordinary work ethic. His wealth of collegiate coaching experience includes multiple championships, postseason appearances, renowned recruiting classes and development of NBA draft picks. Those who know him best state that Coach Oliver’s comprehensive basketball knowledge, relationship building, fierce competitiveness and commitment to young men are what make him so special. As I have gotten to know coach, I am most excited about the father, husband and person he is. Our ETSU Basketball program is very fortunate to have Desmond Oliver as its head coach.”
This marks Oliver’s first head coaching job and he said he’s excited for the opportunity to lead a program with such tradition-rich history.
“ETSU basketball has a history of success that was attractive to me,” he said. “This program has experienced success on the court and has also successfully cultivated strong relationships throughout the community. I’m really excited about this opportunity to build on that and lead us as we take our next steps forward. My staff and I are going to hit the ground running, and begin our pursuit of cementing ETSU as the hardest working and most respected program in the Southern Conference — a program admired nationwide for doing things the right way. You’re going to be proud of the culture within this program.
“No one is going to outwork us as we develop young leaders within our program who will connect with this community and make a positive impact. My family is eager to make Johnson City our home and engage in productive dialogue about uplifting approaches to the unique challenges our young people face.”
During his six seasons in Knoxville, Oliver saw Tennessee compile 123 wins and make three trips to the NCAA Tournament, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2019. In the 2018-19 season, the Vols were ranked as high as No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll and finished sixth in the country with an overall record 31-6.
Oliver helped direct Tennessee to the 2018 SEC championship and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. One of the country's best defensive teams, the Vols finished sixth nationally in defensive efficiency and led the SEC in scoring defense (65.7 ppg).
Oliver played a critical role in Tennessee’s recruiting. The Vols’ 2020 class was ranked No. 4 nationally by ESPN and their 2016-17 freshman class finished as the highest-scoring rookie class in program history with 1,040 points.
Oliver coached three players who were taken in the NBA draft, including back-to-back SEC player of the year and first team All-American Grant Williams. Williams was drafted 22nd overall by the Boston Celtics in 2019. Admiral Schofield (42nd overall by Philadelphia) and Jordan Boone (57th overall by Detroit) were selected in the 2019 draft.
Oliver will be joined in Johnson City by his wife, the former Annette Applewaithe. They have two sons, Dante and Dallas.