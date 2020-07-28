JOHNSON CITY — With the $53 million James C. and Mary B. Martin Center for the Arts near completion, many now wonder when the building will be used for events.
The East Tennessee State University Martin School of the Arts announced earlier this month that the center was planning for activities for the upcoming academic year.
ETSU recently released a survey allowing patrons to weigh in on how it should proceed, but Martin School Director Anita DeAngelis said the chance of hosting large events looks low as COVID-19 infection numbers rise.
“For us, the likelihood of doing live events in the fall is not there. We just will not be able to do that,” she said. “So we’re trying to get a feel for when people might be willing to come back, and we’re also trying to get a feel for whether or not some of our patrons might be interested in live-streamed events that are tailored specifically for our audience here.
“It’s definitely disappointing, but we’re trying to be realistic here,” she continued. “I think once we are open, we’ll still be really excited about what’s really going on.”
DeAngelis said campus officials are prioritizing much of the center’s space for academic needs this fall.
“For the Grand Hall — the largest hall in the building — we’re putting classes in that space right now,” she said, adding that the hall will allow for more social distancing.
Construction is now near completion, aside from a few interior and equipment details, but DeAngelis said officials don’t expect to have a certificate of occupancy until at least mid-to-late September due to construction delays.
While there are live events scheduled for spring 2021, DeAngelis said international performers and agents are likely to decide against staging live events. She said the center will have to consider smaller events for the foreseeable future.
“My feeling right now is we’re probably not going to host large events until summer of 2021 at the earliest,” she said.
For live events of more than 50 people, officials would have to put together a safety plan for approval. Even with any events under 50 people, she said they would need to require social distancing, contactless ticketing and hand sanitizer. DeAngelis said this would make low-attendance events more costly.
“We can’t absorb all those costs,” she said. “It just adds up pretty quickly.”