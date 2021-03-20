By JOE SMITH
JOHNSON CITY — One year ago in March 2020, ETSU students left for spring break with plans to attend classes remotely for two weeks before returning to campus for the remainder of the spring semester.
However, within a matter of days, those two weeks were extended for the remainder of the semester as all academic instruction moved online.
Employees began working remotely, and major university events and occasions, such as Commencement, remained on the calendar albeit in a virtual setting.
Despite the unprecedented challenges, ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland says the university never lost focus on its mission.
“The institution’s values are clear: people come first,” Noland. “The COVID-19 pandemic was a reminder that we exist to improve the quality of life for the people of this region.”
Two months later, the university conferred degrees to over 2,000 graduates during its spring commencement exercises. And by the fall semester, it was business as usual, or rather somewhat usual. Some in-person classes were offered.
Lights were back on in the residence halls, meals were being served in the Culp Student Center, and the Sherrod Library remained a popular study space on campus.
Students also returned to the Johnson City campus in fall 2020 with a zero tuition increase — a decision made by the ETSU Board of Trustees in recognition of the challenges many students were facing.
Nevertheless, several changes to campus operations were put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Protecting the health of everyone and maintaining a safe campus environment always has been our highest priorities throughout this pandemic, and the decisions we made are all aligned with that goal,” Noland said.
As part of an overall effort to reduce the population density on campus during peak times, more than 80% of the course sections offered by ETSU during the 2020-21 year were taught online.
“Our faculty spent the entire summer reviewing each course and evaluating the possibility of altering the format of course delivery, such as transitioning some on-ground courses to online, or providing remote options for select on-ground courses,” said Dr. Wilsie S. Bishop, senior vice president for Academics and interim provost. “One of the factors driving these decisions was whether these course competencies should be taught on ground and, if so, how might we accomplish physical distancing guidelines in the classroom.”
Significant enhancements have been made to ETSU’s academic infrastructure to support online learning, according to Dr. Karen King, chief information officer and senior vice provost for Information Technology Services.
“We procured more than 200 hotspots that students can check out as well as additional laptops,” King said. “All of our classrooms have full web conferencing and lecture capture capabilities.”
Campus facilities, like the recently renovated D.P. Culp Student Center, are designed to encourage gatherings and interaction. Applying new rules to promote the opposite was challenging, but manageable.
“We have certainly had our work cut out for us,” said Jeremy Ross, chief operations officer. “Something we cannot see but know is a major threat to our health has pushed us to reshape the way we utilize our facilities and the way our employees work. Our COVID-19 Task Force has implemented new policies and protocols to efficiently continue our operations with the safety of our community remaining the top priority.”
Though the university’s residence halls opened in the fall, the overall capacity of students living on campus was significantly decreased to reduce the population density. In a typical year, ETSU Housing and Residence Life can accommodate nearly 3,000 students in its 10 residence halls, but for the fall 2020 semester, that number was lowered to approximately 60%.
“We made the proactive decision to transition all of our residence halls to single occupancy for the fall semester,” said Dr. Joe Sherlin, vice president for Student Life and Enrollment.
“Some facilities such as Centennial Hall and Buc Ridge provide individual rooms for our students, but the majority of other facilities are designed as double rooms. With this move to single occupancy, all students had their own bedroom.”
Even though the year 2020 presented its fair share of challenges, it was still a record-year for the campus. The newly renovated D.P. Culp Center opened to the campus. A new esports varsity team began. Many academic programs earned national rankings. And the university set a record of its own: the highest retention rate of first-time, full-time freshmen in the history of the institution.
“The ETSU experience has been a bit different this year but the academic quality has remained just as strong, regardless of whether our students are learning on-ground or online,” Noland said. “The spirit of ETSU and our teaching, research and service mission are alive and well.”