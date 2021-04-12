East Tennessee State University's College of Public Health on Monday launched a new cardiovascular risk research center that aims to reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease on the region, while addressing health disparities in Central Appalachia.
"From a public health perspective, if you look at the populations in Central Appalachia, in terms of cardiovascular health outcomes and cardiovascular risk, and you compare it to the rest of the nation you see major disparities, in terms of the outcomes and risks," said Dr. Hadii Mamudu, who will direct the Center for Cardiovascular Risks Research.
The center's three primary objectives are to improve the region's quality of life through health promotion and education; identify and address disparities and inequities that affect adverse cardiovascular disease outcomes and risks; and provide opportunities for inter-professional research and training. The center will focus primarily on patient-centered care, patient-centered outcomes and comparative effectiveness research.
"This center aligns so strongly with the mission of ETSU, and that mission to improve the lives of the people in this region," said ETSU's Senior Vice President for Academics and Interim Provost Dr. Wilsie Bishop. "We know that people in our region have a disproportionately high rate of cardiovascular disease, and the fact that we will have faculty and students and faculty mentoring students in this center to find causes, to find better ways of treating, to look at this from a population perspective is so significant and important to our region."
According to the United Health Foundation’s “American Health Rankings,” 11% of Tennessee adults, 12.1% of Kentucky adults and 14.8% of West Virginia adults were diagnosed with cardiovascular disease, compared to 8.4% nationwide.
In addition to researching the cardiovascular disease and associated risk factors in the region, Mamudu and the center's co-director, Dr. Timir Paul, also want to study the impact the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has had on people with chronic cardiovascular diseases. The center already has two studies waiting to be published on the subject, with a third in the works.
"It's extremely important because COVID-19 is a very new virus, and we don't know much about it," Paul said, adding that he feels there needs to be more long-term studies on COVID-19's impact. "It's a work in progress, and we need a lot of research on that."
Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of the College of Public Health, said "if we're going to be successful in improving health, we're going to have to address" cardiovascular disease.
"I'm honored that our college is part of this significant and timely advance," Wykoff said.