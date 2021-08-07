Johnson City Press
JOHNSON CITY — Local teams joined the battle as East Tennessee State University hosted the annual MATE ROV Competition World Championship on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Twenty-eight teams from across the United States, Egypt and Mexico participated in the underwater remote operated robotics competition in the swimming pool inside ETSU’s Basler Center for Physical Activity, while multiple other teams competed virtually via Zoom.
Participating teams, which are structured like companies, were presented with a series of tasks involving the health of waterways, and had to assemble a product to complete those tasks.
Tasks include removing plastic waste — simulated by ping pong balls — from water surfaces and mapping simulated underwater coral reefs. Alongside the product demonstrations within the pool during the competition, teams are also tasked with giving engineering presentations where they explain the entire process of building their ROV and a marketing demonstration which includes a public display detailing their work.
“It’s really about addressing a real-world challenge and how would they approach that, how would they engineer and innovate solutions to solving those problems, because they are real-world problems,” said Jill Zande, president and executive director of MATE Inspiration for Innovation.
ETSU joined the competition for the first time this year with members Gavin Bentley, Quintin Folkner and McKenzie Templeton, and while they were able to compete in the marketing and engineering demonstrations, they were unable to complete their product demonstration in the pool on Friday due to issues with their ROV.
“Right now, our processor that we use isn’t communicating correctly,” Bentley said.
“It’s just a code issue that we have.”
Despite the technical difficulties, ETSU’s team members said they are looking forward to recruiting new members and improving their ROV for next year’s competition.
“All we have to do next year is really focus on coding, and once we find someone who can help us with that, we can spend the rest of the year practicing,” Folkner said.
Kingsport Technologies, a team from Dobyns-Bennett High School, also competed. Kingsport Technologies’ ROV, which they nicknamed CHURROV because they believe it looks like a churro, gave a successful product demonstration on Friday.
“A lot of the tasks require things like attachments, or like as you see, we had to make our claw very flexible,” said Mal Digavalli, the team’s CEO. “Not literally, but just able to do different things easily.”
Milligan University, Tennessee High School and Dobyns-Bennett Excel also competed.
The MATE ROV Competition began in 2001, and was co-founded by MATE Inspiration for Innovation and the Marine Technology Society. The competition was funded by the National Science Foundation, and is meant to promote workforce development and STEM education.
“It really speaks to the need of industry, and how our workforce is trying to develop and find these critical skill sets in STEM education, and this is where you find them right here,” said Dennis Courtney, executive director of STREAMWORKS and the ETSU team’s coach.
“You find them in these gyms, and in these pools and in these weekend competitions where kids are learning how to fly drones and build robots and build underwater robots.”