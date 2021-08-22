JOHNSON CITY — ETSU Health’s three family medicine clinics now offer comprehensive sports medicine care for all generations, from injury treatment and prevention to orthopedics care and ultrasound-guided joint injections.
Ralph L. Mills, M.D., is now accepting patients at ETSU Health Family Medicine clinics in Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol.
Mills is the team physician for East Tennessee State University athletics and Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools, treating players and coaches alike. Growing up in Madisonville, Mills admired the local doctor’s dedication to players and the community, noticing how he always had his doctor’s bag ready on the sidelines. Mills aspired from an early age to follow in the doctor’s footsteps.
His goal for patients is to help them maintain prime health or return to health.
“I also like to think of patients the way I think of my family,” Mills said. “Some of them have been my patients for going on 30 years. They are very important to me, and I have always wanted to have them feel that they are treated with kindness and respect.”
Mills is board certified in sports medicine and family medicine. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians and a member of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine.
To schedule an appointment, call (423) 439-4044. For more information on services and locations, visit ETSUHealth.org/SportsMed.
With 30 clinical sites and more than 250 health care providers, ETSU Health is on the front lines of efforts to improve the health of Northeast Tennessee by offering leading-edge health care in dozens of specialties.
