JOHNSON CITY — ETSU Health announced a slew of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination events throughout the month of June on Tuesday, in addition to an event on Saturday.
The events will all use the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved for use in those 18 and older after a brief pause last month. Faculty, students and staff from ETSU Health colleges, including Quillen College of Medicine, Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, the College of Nursing and the College of Public Health, will administer the vaccines and assist with patient intake and registration.
The vaccination clinics will be held:
- Saturday, May 29, 10 a.m. to noon in the Millennium Center ballroom, 2001 Millennium Place.
- June 2-4, 2:30-4:30 p.m., second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center
- June 16-18, 2:30-4:30 p.m., second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center
- June 23-25, 2:30-4:30 p.m., second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center
For more information about the ETSU Health vaccine clinic, call 423-439-EVAX (3829). Patients with questions about the vaccine should contact their physician.