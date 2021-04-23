JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University's board of trustees unanimously approved a 1.98% tuition increase for the 2021-22 academic year, which will increase the cost of tuition for students by $75 per semester.
The increase is slightly below the zero-to-2% tuition increase cap the Tennessee Higher Education Commission is expected to approve in May and will provide the university with about $1.98 million in revenue, which will be used to fund the salary pool.
Graduate students will see a slightly lower increase at 1.67%. Out-of-state tuition for students in neighboring states will be capped at $10,500, while students from the other 44 states' tuition is capped at $13,500. International students will see no increase.
Last year, the board voted to keep tuition flat due to economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposed increase last year that was canceled would have raised tuition for undergraduate students by $63 per semester.
The university is also in the second of two years of an increase in fees to fund Student Government Association concerts and the BucFund, and in year four of five of a technology access fee increase. The combined $33 increase is expected to bring in nearly $400,000: $310,000 going to the SGA for concerts and the BucFund and $84,000 for technology access. Combined with the tuition increase, students will see a tuition and fee increase of $91.50 per semester ($183 total) for the upcoming academic year.
COVID-19 vaccine plans
ETSU is not currently planning to require students living on campus to be vaccinated against COVID-19, with University Counsel Mark Fulks saying it's "related to the fact it is still under an emergency use authorization" and potential legislative hurdles.
The immunization requirements approved by the board are mostly unchanged from years past, though an added provision would allow the university to add additional immunization requirements if recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in response to future epidemics, pandemics or emergent communicable disease outbreaks. In a press availability after the meeting, ETSU President Brian Noland said any COVID-19 vaccine requirement would need to come back before the board of trustees.