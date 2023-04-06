HILTONS — The musicians on the Carter Fold stage this weekend won’t come as empty-handed as their band's name might suggest.

The Empty Bottle String Band will make a return to the venue with loads of upbeat music in tow on Saturday.

Empty Bottle Stringband vertical photo

Kristal MacMorran, Tyler Hughes and Stephanie Duckworth make up the Empty Bottle String Band.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you