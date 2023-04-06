HILTONS — The musicians on the Carter Fold stage this weekend won’t come as empty-handed as their band's name might suggest.
The Empty Bottle String Band will make a return to the venue with loads of upbeat music in tow on Saturday.
“We will have so many dance tunes,” said Stephanie Duckworth, who plays bass. “We will have plenty to get people out on the dance floor. It's an energy you don't get from other places.”
The band will play at the venue after a bit of a hiatus.
“This is not our first time playing at the Carter Fold,” Duckworth said. “We played back in 2016, I believe. I’d say I’ve played around 10 times there throughout the years with other bands.”
The Empty Bottle String Band is made up of ETSU old-time and country music program alumni Tyler Hughes, Stephanie Duckworth and Kristal MacMorran. However, the group got its start in Bristol following a concert at the Paramount Theatre. Several performances later at various farmers markets, the three students decided to commit to the band.
“It just kept building until we had enough gigs to consider formally making ourselves a band,” Duckworth told Bristol Now by phone from her home in Lexington, Kentucky. “I tell people it’s a lot like being in a relationship. You go on a few dates and see if the other person is committed or not. We played a few events together and decided we were committed and wanted to be a band together.”
The name came about as Duckworth dreamed up potential band names for a future group, she said. She also drew inspiration from an empty Dr. Enuf bottle on her desk.
The band’s love and pride for Appalachian heritage is far from empty, though.
Ahead of the birth of the Empty Bottle String Band, Duckworth’s love for old-time music and culture grew to the point where it could fill more green glass bottles than a convenience store refrigerator could hold.
Duckworth is originally from Elizabethton, where her musical roots first took hold. But it wasn’t until branching out to New York after spending many years as a french horn player that she saw the value in her Appalachian education.
“So many people brought their culture and their traditions with them to the international house and proudly shared and displayed traditional song and dress and food,” Duckworth recalled. “I was almost embarrassed at how little I knew about the culture of the mountains of Appalachia. It really planted a seed in me to learn more about the music. I started listening to a lot of older country music and bluegrass music.”
When Duckworth came back to the Tri-Cities, in true Carter Family fashion, she took up the autoharp and got back to her roots through the bluegrass program at ETSU, where she studied to become a physical therapist — and where the Empty Bottle String Band members first came together.
Duckworth now plays bass and offers vocals and harmony. Hughes is the vocalist and banjo picker who also plays the autoharp. Stephanie MacMorran plays guitar and also offers vocals.
The band’s longtime fiddle player, Ryan Nickerson, left the band when he moved to Louisiana. Since then, Duckworth said the band has taken on a rotating crew of fiddlers to give the group a real string band feel. For the Carter Fold show, the band will be joined by Todd Meade, a fiddler from Kingsport.
“He’s very talented,” Duckworth said. “We’re always lucky when he can play with us.”
The Empty Bottle String Band got another shot to play at the Fold after Rita Forrester — the venue’s executive director and granddaughter of A.P. and Sara Carter — took interest in a video of the band members performing.
“She had seen a video of us jamming at a festival,” Duckworth said. “She wanted to get that band together (to play at the Fold). I told her that group wasn’t really a band. It was a group I had put together. But I’m glad we can come back and add a little freshness.”
It’s been a few years since the band has performed on the Hiltons stage, and it’s seen its shifts between fiddlers and even a global pandemic, which put the band at a standstill. But like the standing old-time traditions and music filtering from the Carter Family Fold building each Saturday night, Duckworth said performing on the stage in Hiltons is always a top honor.
“It definitely feels special,” Duckworth said. “I feel very honored when I’ve been able to perform on the Carter Fold stage. We play a lot of Carter Family tunes. We really love and respect their music and want to keep it alive.
“To be on that stage is one of the highlights for any old-time band.”