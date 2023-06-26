EMORY, Virginia — Hundreds of Emory & Henry College students and thousands of middle and high school students will soon play at the new MultiSport Complex at Exit 26 just off the I-81 Emory & Henry Education Corridor.
Officials broke ground Monday on the complex, which will be ready for use by Fall 2024.
The $15-million complex will feature year-round game action, including lacrosse, track and field and soccer.
“This is a collaborative vision to build a high caliber sports facility at Emory & Henry College," said John W. Wells, president of Emory & Henry.
"The MultiSport Complex is not only for our DII student-athletes but to support the youth in Southwest Virginia and those coming into Abingdon at the Meadowview Sports Complex.”
Wells said the vision is to host large tournaments and events throughout the seasons. "This will also be an engine for economic impact and growth by increasing the number of visitors to our region who will enjoy lodging, dining, transportation, and recreation in Washington County."
Leading off the project with a gift of $4 million is locally owned Food City.
“We’ve been very fortunate to hire a number of Emory & Henry graduates and former athletes, many of whom worked or interned at our Corporate Support Center, Distribution Center and stores while attending college," said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
The new complex, to be named the Food City Sports Complex at Emory & Henry, will be managed by Synergy Sports Global. According to Jason Boudrie, founder and CEO with Synergy, working with Emory & Henry College to develop a sports complex is an exciting opportunity for several reasons.
“Developing a sports complex in alignment with the move to NCAA Division II demonstrates the college’s commitment to providing their student-athletes with top-notch facilities and resources," Boudrie said.
"Being part of this growth and expansion journey is exhilarating, as it allows us to contribute to the development of a high-caliber athletic program.
Burwil Construction has been retained to build the complex that will feature a Mondo track and turf court, stadium seats, concessions, game day locker rooms, restrooms and ample parking. The complex will include night lighting. Additional funding to support the construction via a loan comes from local lender, The Bank of Marion.
“The complex will attract future students and youth teams to our campus and the region," said Anne Crutchfield, Vice President for Athletics.
"We hope their families explore the area to take advantage of the recreational amenities we offer in Southwest Virginia and enjoy coming out to support E&H events and other events on our campus.”