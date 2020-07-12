On Sunday, July 5, 2020, Elizabeth Musick Martin, simply known as “Betty”, passed away peacefully in her home.
She was born in Greeneville, SC to Hazel Musick and William Martin. During her childhood she would move in with her aunt and uncle, Myrtle and Claude Tate of Johnson City, Tn who would from then on raise her as their own. This would give her an independence and tenacity that she would carry with her throughout her life.
Betty would often underplay her abilities in the area where she spent most of her professional career; economic development around the northeast Tennessee region. Rubbing elbows and networking could be a terrifying circumstance to her, as the question of “which college did you attend?” would inevitably come up. She just couldn’t seem to appreciate that she was successfully doing the same job as those around her that were college educated, while herself having only a high school diploma.
Betty was quick with a listening ear and an understanding empathy. Those traits paired with a gift for hospitality, excellent skills in the kitchen, and a knack for design, was a recipe for much success in her personal life as well. She will forever be remembered fondly because of how she made people feel.
Betty was preceded in death by both her biological and acting parents. She is survived by a sister, Levita Bussell of Johnson City, Tn, a son, Scott Self (wife Rhonda) of Kodak, Tn; a niece, Yvette Chase (husband Steve, and children Dalton, Parker, Savannah) of Johnson City, Tn, Nephew Tim Bussell (son Cody) of Johnson City, an ex-husband who went above and beyond during her final days, Ted Clark of Johnson City, Tn, her furry companions Lilly and Lucy, and a seemingly endless circle of friends and loved ones that have the commonality of receiving the hospitality of Betty Martin.
To honor the memory of Betty, the family would ask only that you would move forward following her lead by opening your homes and hearts to those around you.
Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling. Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.
1 Peter 4:9-10
Plans will be announced at a later date for a drop-by receiving of friends to be held at Betty’s home.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mtn. Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 E Jackson Blvd #3, Jonesborough, TN 37659 (423-547-0379) is honored to serve the Martin family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.