PENNINGTON GAP — The clouds broke and sun shone for Saturday’s observance of an Appalachian variation on the nationally recognized Juneteenth.
The Eighth of August, also known as Emancipation Day, brought about 100 area residents to the Appalachian African American Cultural Center for music, food, and recollections of Black culture and history across the Appalachian region.
Center co-founder Ron Carson said the Eighth of August is based on an event two years before Juneteenth’s 1865 declaration of the end of slavery in post-Civil War Texas. Union military governor and future President Andrew Johnson freed his own slaves in East Tennessee in 1863, and one of Johnson’s freed slaves helped organize the first celebration of that event in 1871.
“The Eighth was a day, when I was a kid, when we’d get on a bus and go to Chilhowie Park in Knoxville the only day of the year until 1965 it was open to Blacks,” Carson said.
During Saturday’s event, the center’s second annual Emancipation Day celebration, visitors could enjoy a barbecue and fish fry, socialize with each other, exchange stories about life in the area’s Black communities, or tour the Cultural Center and see photos and documents about how Blacks contributed to Appalachia’s history and culture.
Historian and Cultural Center researcher Dr. William Turner, whose ancestors came from Wise and Lee counties and Eastern Kentucky, said the Kentucky flooding will be an opportunity to highlight that Blacks are an integral part of the region’s population. He said he hopes to tour Hazard Monday with President Biden and Appalachian Regional Commission Chair Gayle Manchin.
“One of the things we’re concerned about, if you watch all the pictures about flooding and the devastation, you get the idea there are no Black people in Appalachia.” said Turner. “I’m going to tell the president, ‘Hey man, I’m going to take you up to Fleming-Neon, I’m going to take you to Jenkins, I’m going to take you to Wheelwright, and we’re going to go to Black Bottom in Harlan’ so that those people can be served also.”
In the spring, Turner helped the Cultural Center acquire writer Alex Haley’s desk, which was on display to the public Saturday.
Sparky and Rhonda Rucker brought their traditional music, containing tales of Black history to the celebration. Talking about a song about Sherman’s March to the Sea, Sparky Rucker said it was important that their audiences become aware of what those stories mean for this country.
“That’s why I do what I do,” he said. “I want this country to be what it can be. That’s why I sing the songs that I sing. That’s why I tell the stories that I tell. I’m 76 years old and I’m leaving this place better than I found it.”
Other musicians included jazz artists and couple Kelle Jolly and Will Boyd, Josh Outsey and gospel quartet 4-HIM including Carson.
An impromptu historical discussion started in the Cultural Center in the afternoon, with Carson, Turner, Sparky Rucker and Tennessee native and retired NBC television producer Pappi Hunt talking about the impact Appalachian Blacks have had beyond the region. Hunt, 80, said he was originally from a town near Alcoa but first encountered racism in full when his family moved to Chicago.
The role of Blacks in U.S. history often goes unnoticed, Hunt said. James Beckwith was the first Black chief of the Crow Nation, Hunt said, but was depicted in a movie as white. Crispus Attucks was one of the victims of the Boston Massacre when British troops shot into a crowd of protestors in the 1770s, but Hunt and Turner each noted that his role in the fight for American independence is minimized or overlooked entirely in elementary and high school history textbooks.
Area resident Cheryl Green added to the discussion when Hunt asked about Black coal miners in the region. Green, whom Carson helped when he was a black lung benefits advocate, said she left college and considered joining the Marine Corps before becoming a miner for the reason many others did — “for the money.”
“The rain may have kept a lot of people from coming out for today’s celebration,” said Carson, “but the ones who did, we appreciate them. It’s about the cause.”