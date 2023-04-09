robins eggs

Holding a precious clutch of eggs, this American robin’s nest is anchored on a foundation of mud. The nest itself is made from twigs and lined with finely woven grass and other plant material.

 PIXABAY

We’ll celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 9. This holiday has long been associated with eggs due to the symbolism of the egg with such concepts as life and renewal.

The nesting season is ready to go into full swing for most of the bird species that breed in eastern North America. Although they may employ a variety of strategies to ensure nesting success, they all start off their attempts with a clutch of eggs.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you