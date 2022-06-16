It has been a year and Summer Wells, just 5 years old when she went missing from her rural Hawkins County home, has not been found. As painful as it may be, it is easy to believe she never will be, that she is no longer alive. But we should not give up hope.
In 2019, 421,394 children were reported missing in the U.S., according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. About 4,600 children are abducted by strangers every year. But the vast majority are found because most weren’t kidnapped by strangers, but instead by one of their parents.
If a child is kidnapped, typically the first contact between the perpetrator and the victim is usually within a quarter of a mile from the child’s home, according to child abduction statistics. This is apparent in 80% of stranger abductions. The majority of the victims abducted by strangers are girls.
All of this applies to Summer’s disappearance.
But while it’s always shocking to hear about abductions by strangers, it’s important to note that these cases are rare compared to abductions done by family and acquaintances. According to FindTheKids.org, more than 90% of missing children are runaways or parental abductions.
The probability of recovering missing children is extremely high. About 99.8% of missing children come home.
Tim Coup, captain of the Church Hill Rescue Squad, was heavily involved in numerous searches because Summer’s disappearance impacted him on an emotional level.
“I also have a small child of my own, and the way this call was, it laid heavy on my heart that I had to be there and do everything that I could do to try and locate Summer Wells,” Coup said.
Leslie Earhart, public information officer for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the agency hasn’t given up on Summer’s case.
“The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office continue to work alongside the FBI to determine what happened to Summer Wells,” Earhart said. “Agents and detectives will continue to pursue all potential leads. We ask anyone with credible, firsthand information about Summer’s disappearance to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.”
Meanwhile, if investigating agencies have some reason to believe Summer has been murdered, they should reveal it. Otherwise, we pray that Summer is alive and being well cared for and that the day will come when she returns home to what undoubtedly will be a region-wide celebration.