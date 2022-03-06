KINGSPORT — Hometown in-person service and exceptional digital experiences are exceeding expectations for Eastman Credit Union members.
“Whether members choose technology or more traditional channels of doing business with ECU, our goal is to provide exceptional service with every experience,” said Heather Hayes, ECU’s Piney Flats Branch Manager.
ECU has translated its quality personal service into digital formats. For example, members find ECU’s user-friendly mobile banking app easy to navigate. Feedback on iTunes and Google Play ranked the app as one of the best mobile banking apps in the nation for several consecutive years, according to NerdWallet.
Online and mobile features include the ability to check balances, make transfers, check account history, and review account statements. Members can also open new accounts, apply for loans, make a mobile deposit, stop a check, make a loan payment to another financial institution, review credit card rewards, change their address, manage their budget, and much more.
Another popular service among members is instant-issue credit and debit cards. Cards are printed immediately at all full-service branches when opening an account or if a card is lost, stolen, or breached.
Although there are always risks associated with card usage, such as scams and data breaches, ECU uses the best encryption and technology to keep members’ money safe and secure, whether online or at the merchant location.
ECU’s credit cards have great rates and allow for instant cash advances to be initiated by the member within ECU’s mobile app or ECU Online. The advanced money can be accessed instantly from the member’s checking/savings account.
Other ECU products that are popular and easy to access include low rate, shorter-term lending options, and various mortgage and home equity products. These loans can be started in a branch or by completing online applications using ECU’s mobile app and ECU online, which allows you to open accounts and start loans anytime.
Members can apply for loans by phone if they want to speak to someone but can’t make it to a branch. ECU service representatives will help members choose the best loan option for them. After that, they can finish the rest of the process online, by phone, via text, or in a branch.
ECU will open a hybrid model branch this spring in Kingsport with drive-thru and curbside assistance for members desiring a blended approach. In addition to three drive-thru teller lanes, this branch will also boast two lanes containing Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs), combining touch screens and video technology.
ECU’s extraordinary traditional personal service, digital access channels, and now a hybrid branch model are all ways that ECU can customize service to best meet the needs and desires of members. It’s something for everyone.
If you’re not an ECU member, opening a new account online is easy. Visit ecu.org, a branch, or call 800.999.2328 to learn more about ECU’s exceptional products and services.
About Eastman Credit Union
ECU is one of the largest credit unions in the country, with $7.12 billion in assets. ECU is a not-for-profit financial service cooperative serving over 283,000 members at over 30 locations. Credit Union members have access to more than 56,200 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide through the Allpoint and Presto! Networks and a wide range of financial services, including free checking and free online banking.