KINGSPORT — Despite unprecedented challenges related to COVID-19, Eastman’s financial performance in the fourth quarter and for the full year demonstrates the resilience of its people and portfolio, said Mark Costa, Eastman board chair and CEO, in releasing the Kingsport-basedcompany’s year-end and fourth quarter results on Thursday.
“We delivered record fourth-quarter adjusted EPS and resilient full-year EPS (earnings per share), reflecting the value of serving a diverse set of end markets, the benefit of our innovation-driven growth model, and our continued aggressive management of costs,” Costa said. “We did an outstanding job of protecting our employees and maintaining the operational integrity of our facilities around the world during the global pandemic. In addition, given the uncertainties through the year, we took aggressive actions to prioritize cash flow and liquidity that resulted in greater than $1 billion of free cash flow for the fourth consecutive year. I’m incredibly proud and appreciative of all that our employees did to deliver these excellent results.”
Segment Results 4Q 2020 versus 4Q 2019
Sales revenue increased slightly in Additives & Functional Pro-ducts and Advanced Materials, but declined in Chemical Intermediates and Fibers.
Corporate Results 2020 versus 2019
Sales revenue decreased 9%, mostly attributed to the negative impact of COVID-19 on global economic growth and on demand for certain products. Volume/mix was lower by 5%, which was resilient given the challenging market conditions. Eastman reported the slowdown in the global economy impacted all segments, particularly product lines used in transportation, building and construction, consumer durables, and textiles end markets. Pricing declined 4%, with the largest impact in Chemical Intermediates. The drop in prices in 2020 was primarily driven by lower raw material and energy prices. Currency exchange impact was neutral for all segments.
In response to the pandemic, Eastman took several actions to improve results, further bolster its financial position, and ensure the integrity of operations. Cost savings, both temporary and structural, totaled approximately $150 million for the year. These savings were more than offset by approximately $200 million of higher costs resulting from lower capacity utilization in response to weakened demand for certain products as a result of COVID-19, including approximately $100 million of costs related to inventory reduction as part of the prioritization of cash generation in 2020.
Cash Flow
In 2020, cash from operating activities was $1.5 billion and free cash flow (cash from operating activities less net capital expenditures) was $1.1 billion and flat to 2019, despite headwinds from lower cash earnings. In 2020, the company returned $418 million to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases and reduced net debt (total borrowings less cash and cash equivalents) by $656 million excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates.
Priorities for uses of available cash for 2021 include payment of the quarterly dividend, the reduction of net debt, bolt-on acquisitions and share repurchases.
2021 Outlook
Commenting on the outlook for full-year 2021, Costa said: “We enter 2021 having delivered record fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and strong free cash flow, as the global economy continues to recover. However, we still face uncertainty due to COVID-19 as we move forward into 2021. In this uncertainty, I am incredibly proud of how our team is focused on what we can control, starting with growing new business revenue by leveraging our innovation-driven growth model, which is enabling us to perform better than our recovering end markets, particularly for many of our specialty products. We also continue to aggressively manage costs and remain focused on disciplined capital allocation. Building on our strong recovery in the fourth quarter, we expect 2021 adjusted EPS to be 20% to 30% higher than 2020 adjusted EPS. And with our continued emphasis on cash generation, we expect our free cash flow to be greater than $1 billion for the fifth consecutive year.”
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is scheduled to make an Eastman economic development announcement with Costa on Friday.
Eastman’s stock, which had been trading at above $100 per share, closed at $99.92 per share on Thursday.
About Eastman
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a Kingsport-based global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day.
With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world- class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion.
