KINGSPORT – Eastman Chemical Co. has appointmented Adrian Holt as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer following the retirement of Perry Stuckey, according to a statement from the company.

Holt currently serves as Vice President, Global Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. His appointment is effective immediately.

