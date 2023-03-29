Allandale easter egg roll

Allandale will be hosting an East Egg Roll Saturday.

 Contributed photo

Kingsport Parks and Recreation will be hosting an Easter Egg Roll at Allandale Mansion on Saturday.

The annual event will take place on the front lawn of the mansion from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and includes egg rolling in the field, a small egg hunt, games and a visit by the Easter Bunny.

