Easter Egg roll planned at Allandale Saturday From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Mar 29, 2023 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Allandale will be hosting an East Egg Roll Saturday. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kingsport Parks and Recreation will be hosting an Easter Egg Roll at Allandale Mansion on Saturday.The annual event will take place on the front lawn of the mansion from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and includes egg rolling in the field, a small egg hunt, games and a visit by the Easter Bunny. “Even though it’ll be April 1, we won’t be fooling around that day,” said Program Administrator Renee Ensor. “Kids can expect to enjoy a morning full of games, treats and egg-rolling fun.”The event is free and open to children ages 10 and under. For more information about the event call 423-224-2489 or email Renee Ensor at reneeensor@kingsporttn.gov. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR